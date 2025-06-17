Made in America 2025

Welcome again to our annual Made in America feature, where we shine a spotlight on manufacturers producing the tools, equipment and materials plumbing and heating pros need here in the USA.

The big story in manufacturing since the start of 2025 has been tariffs, which come as a double-edged sword. On the one hand, high tariffs should work to make American-made products more competitive. On the other, sourcing raw materials—particularly steel and aluminum—has suddenly become more expensive.

While the long-term hope is that tariffs will speed the process of re-shoring—returning manufacturing and good-paying manufacturing jobs to the US—in the short-term, uncertainty surrounding tariffs and their effect on the supply chain has been a drag on the sector.

The Institute for Supply Management’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) registered 48.5% May, marking the third consecutive month of contraction. The PMI fell 0.2 percentage points from April’s reading of 48.7%, indicating manufacturing economic activity contracted at a faster rate in May.

Manufacturers have also had to contend with the same lack of skilled labor the trades are facing. According to Manufacturing Today, lack of appropriately skilled workers could result in 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030—a gap that could cost as much as $1 trillion annually by that same year.

But there are some bright spots. Re-shoring is happening, with more than 1 million jobs added to US manufacturing over the last four years. Also, the American brand still counts for something with consumers. A recent poll from the nonprofit Reshoring Institute found nearly 70% of the respondents said they prefer American-made products. Slightly more than 83% said they would pay up to 20% more for products made domestically.

Domestic manufacturing is vital for the American economy. It strengthens the critical supply chain, it saves energy and reduces emissions involved in transporting goods, and it employs more than 15 million Americans. Let’s look at some great American companies and their formulas for success!