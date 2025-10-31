Weekly Product Gallery: Sloan, Viega, HTP, Franklin Electric, Navien, Aalberts

This week's gallery spotlights a commercial integrated sink system for touchless handwashing, a wafer check valve with a compact and lightweight design, an indirect-fired water heater with a dedicated recirculation port, a pressure boosting system with preprogrammed variable-frequency drives and modular pump assemblies, a heat pump water heater that considers user height and viewing angle, and fire-safe valves with secondary sealing mechanisms that automatically engage once the primary soft seats are compromised.
Oct. 31, 2025

About the Author

Kelly L. Faloon

Kelly L. Faloon

Freelance Writer/Editor

Kelly L. Faloon is a contributing editor and writer to ContractorContracting Business magazine and HPAC Engineering and principal of Faloon Editorial Services. The former editor of Plumbing & Mechanical magazine, Faloon has more than 26 years of experience in the plumbing and heating industry and more than 35 years in B2B publishing. She started a freelance writing and editing business in 2017, where she has a varied clientele.

Faloon spent 3 1/2 years at Supply House Times before joining the Plumbing & Mechanical staff in 2001. Previously, she spent nearly 10 years at CCH/Wolters Kluwer, a publishing firm specializing in business and tax law, where she wore many hats — proofreader, writer/editor for a daily tax publication, and Internal Revenue Code editor.

A native of Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula, Faloon is a journalism graduate of Michigan State University. You can reach her at [email protected].

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Weekly Product Gallery: Sloan, Ford, Pure Safety Group, Oatey, Water Inc., Teletrac Navman
Weekly Product Gallery: Bosch Tool, Legend Valve, Danfoss, Franklin Electric, Eyrus, Automation24
Prevent Basement Flooding with the Flood-Guard
Sponsored
Unlock the Secret Weapon for Unclogging Drains
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor Magazine, create an account today!