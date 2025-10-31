Weekly Product Gallery: Sloan, Viega, HTP, Franklin Electric, Navien, Aalberts
This week's gallery spotlights a commercial integrated sink system for touchless handwashing, a wafer check valve with a compact and lightweight design, an indirect-fired water heater with a dedicated recirculation port, a pressure boosting system with preprogrammed variable-frequency drives and modular pump assemblies, a heat pump water heater that considers user height and viewing angle, and fire-safe valves with secondary sealing mechanisms that automatically engage once the primary soft seats are compromised.