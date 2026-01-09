Weekly Product Gallery: Franz Viegener, Moen, Kohler, Brizo, Sonoma Forge, Delta Faucet

This week's gallery features bath and kitchen sinks, faucets and showerheads to be displayed at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, Feb. 17-19, in Orlando, FL.
Jan. 9, 2026

About the Author

Kelly L. Faloon

Kelly L. Faloon

Freelance Writer/Editor

Kelly L. Faloon is a contributing editor and writer to CONTRACTORContracting Business magazine and HPAC Engineering and principal of Faloon Editorial Services. The former editor of Plumbing & Mechanical magazine, Faloon has more than 26 years of experience in the plumbing and heating industry and more than 35 years in B2B publishing. She started a freelance writing and editing business in 2017, where she has a varied clientele.

Faloon spent 3 1/2 years at Supply House Times before joining the Plumbing & Mechanical staff in 2001. Previously, she spent nearly 10 years at CCH/Wolters Kluwer, a publishing firm specializing in business and tax law, where she wore many hats — proofreader, writer/editor for a daily tax publication, and Internal Revenue Code editor.

A native of Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula, Faloon is a journalism graduate of Michigan State University. You can reach her at [email protected].

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

2025 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show Draws 43,000 Registered Visitors
Weekly Product Gallery: Low-flow faucets
Inspection Camera Locating Tips
Sponsored
Prevent Basement Flooding with the Flood-Guard
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor Magazine, create an account today!