One of the great things about working in the trade press is getting the chance to see some of the fine work our readers do. Plumbing is a craft as much as a job, and so when a job is done right and done well the end result is very often a thing of beauty.

We've had several popular galleries here at contractormag.com that look at the ugly side of plumbing (our Worst Toilets Ever gallery) and the ridiculous side of plumbing (our Plumbing and Heating Nightmares gallery) — we thought it was nigh time some of the excellent work being done got a showcase of its own.

So here is our Plumbing Wall of Fame. If you have a job of your own you're particularly proud of, send your pictures to [email protected], and maybe we'll put you up on the Wall for the rest of our readers to admire your work.