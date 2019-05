This week we focus on high-efficiency toilets: an ADA-compliant, one-piece toilet; a WaterSense-certified, easy-to-clean toilet; a commercial two-piece 1.0 gpf model; an ADA-compliant model where water sits up higher in the tank to assist in velocity; a self-cleaning 1.28 gpf toilet; a toilet with automatic open/close feature and an integrated bidet; macerating toilets with 3” trapway; and a compact model with a nonstaining, anti-microbial finish.