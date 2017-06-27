Skip navigation
Menu
Media Galleries

Weekly Product Gallery: Software and apps

VZC_Nav app for Reveal.jpg
Start Slideshow
This week the spotlight is on software and mobile apps: a new mobile navigation app; an AI-driven chat service; a new payment management suite; project collaboration; fleet and field service management; energy modeling software; a smart home water monitoring and leak detection system; service-area listings on Google; consulting and project delivery services; a web-based, digital workforce management tool; a cloud-based software tool for hydronic system schematics, an asset tracking solution and much more.
Start Slideshow
TAGS: Software Technology
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Raypak's ADVANCED COMMERCIAL HYDRONIC BOILER LINE
Weekly Product Gallery: Raypak, Tapplock, General Pipe, WarmlyYours, Matco-Norca, Ridgid
Aug 27, 2019
GLADIATOR SMART ELECTRIC WATER HEATER from Rheem Mfg. Co.
Weekly Product Gallery: Rheem, Phyn, Taco, Webstone, Noritz, Flomatic
Aug 21, 2019
Featured.jpg
Plumbing nostalgia: Retro manufacturer ads
Aug 19, 2019
geode_sink.jpg
Is this a good idea?
Aug 19, 2019