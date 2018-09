This week's gallery highlights: a thermostatic, self-actuating sanitary flush valve; a commercial or industrial pressure-boosting system; a coupling with tongue-and-groove design; a water jet that delivers 12 gal. per minute at 2,500 psi to blast grease, sediment and debris from 4” to 12” lines; lead-free shut-off valves; and a residential combi boiler for DHW and space heating.