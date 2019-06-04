Menu
Weekly Product Gallery: Tillman, Apollo Safety, Savant, Victaulic, General Pipe, Trane, Klein Tools, Warmup

OILSHIELD WORK GLOVES from John Tillman Co.
This week's gallery shines the spotlight on these products: oil-, grease- and cut-resistance work gloves; monitoring technology for lone, remote workers; a smart thermostat for traditional or heat pump HVAC systems; a grooved mechanical pipe joining system for CPVC/PVC pipe; a portable drain-cleaning machine for rental; ductless air-conditioning units; a pocket-sized meter for air, liquid and surface temperature measurements, as well as air-quality HVAC measurements; and a vertical electric radiant thermostat.
TAGS: Heating Radiant Plumbing Piping
