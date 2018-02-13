Weekly Product Gallery: Truck accessories

This week’s gallery spotlights truck accessories: an in-floor security lid; an in-bed cargo management system; side blind-zone collision mitigation system; a utility truck body for a 109” wheelbase; cargo bolt-down fittings; a system of storage drawers; a straight-side backpack truck box; a console desk for organization of electronics while on service calls; a customizable aluminum truck service body; interior lift systems with left- or right-hand mounting configurations; a bed-mounted ladder rack system; a series of composite truck service bodies; and a line of aluminum saddle boxes and universal chests for parts and tool storage.