Haberberger Recognized With Two Outstanding Mechanical Installation Awards

ST. LOUIS, MO — Haberberger, Inc., a full-service mechanical contracting firm located in Affton, Mo., was recently honored by the Mechanical Contractors Association of Eastern Missouri (MCA) with two 2018 Outstanding Mechanical Installation Awards for work on projects for The Boeing Company and the City of Crystal City. Haberberger has been honored with the mechanical installation award 28 times for a variety of projects over the past several years.

Haberberger was recognized for its HVAC mechanical installation work at The Boeing Company in the $2.5 million to $5 million category, for work upgrading the HVAC system in the existing paint booths in Building B101 at Boeing’s Berkely, Mo., campus. The team was responsible for the selection, purchase, and installation of new energy recovery units; design and installation of new supply and exhaust duct runs, the cooling water loop, the heating water loop, the dehumidification system and the control system; and demolition of the existing make-up air units and exhaust fans. Haberberger Inc., led by Project Manager Greg Harrop and Pipefitter General Foreman Rory O’Brien, partnered with engineering firm Ædifica Case Engineering to complete the mechanical design and Ben Hur Construction (general contractor and structural contractor) and PayneCrest Electric to provide a complete and coordinated design. The team successfully completed the project on-time, within budget and to the quality standards set out by Boeing.

Haberberger Mechanical Pictured from left to right are Jeff Rush, Treasurer, MCA of Eastern Missouri; Mark Haberberger, Secretary and Service Manager at Haberberger; Greg Harrop, Haberberger Project Manager; Boeing Project Manager Bryson Burton; Haberberger Pipefitter General Foreman Rory O’Brien, and Local 562 Representative Fred Searcy, Jr.

Haberberger also received an award in the Process Piping – Public Utility category of projects ranging from $600,000 to $2 million for its work at the Crystal City Water Treatment Plant in Crystal City, Mo. Under the leadership of Project Manager Pat Reilly and Pipefitter General Foreman Rick Princivalli, Haberberger was in charge of installing the process piping and utility systems for the brand new water plant. The new plant was built above the 500-year flood plain and designed to produce 750,000 gallons per day. With approval from MoDNR, production could increase to 1.2 million gallons per day. John Gallia, of Haberberger, also played a role in the project, serving as the design engineer for the HVAC portion of the building.

Haberberger Mechanical. Pictured from left to right are Jeff Rush, Treasurer, MCA of Eastern Missouri; Mark Haberberger, Secretary and Service Manager at Haberberger; Local 562 Representative Fred Searcy, Jr.; Pat Reilly, Haberberger Project Manager and Vice President of Construction Marketing; Crystal City Water Superintendent Larry Lalk; and Haberberger Pipefitter General Foreman Rick Princivalli.

The MCA of Eastern Missouri recognizes companies and projects with the Outstanding Mechanical Installation Awards bi-annually. The awards are judged and selected based on criteria that includes quality of the installation, the working relationship between the owner and the contractor, and the project’s appearance.

Haberberger, Inc. is a 70-year-old mechanical contracting company that offers complete HVAC installation, customized maintenance programs, process piping and piping fabrication, and refrigeration and energy management services to a variety of industrial and commercial customers. For more information, call 314/631-3324 or visit www.haberbergerinc.com.