Global Fire Protection Community to Convene at 2026 SFPE Conference & Expo

GAITHERSBURG, MD. — The Society of Fire Protection Engineers (SFPE) has opened registration for its 2026 SFPE Annual Conference & Expo, bringing together fire protection engineers, fire safety professionals and industry leaders from around the world for three days of education, networking and technical discussion.

The event will take place Oct. 6-8 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta and will feature more than 50 technical presentations, a three-day expo hall and opportunities to engage with experts across the fire protection and fire safety engineering professions.

Technical Program Addresses Emerging Industry Challenges

The conference agenda includes presentations focused on many of the industry's most pressing topics, including industrial fire protection, smoke control, performance-based design, adaptive reuse and retrofits, infrastructure, cladding, carparks, fire dynamics, data centers, structural fire engineering, emerging technologies, fire safety systems and human behavior.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from subject matter experts while exploring strategies and technologies designed to improve fire and life safety outcomes across a wide range of applications.

"The pace of change in our profession continues to accelerate, making it more important than ever for fire protection professionals to come together and learn from one another,” stated Shamim Rashid-Sumar, PE, FSFPE, 2026 SFPE President and Committee Chair. “The SFPE Annual Conference & Expo provides a unique opportunity to engage with leading experts, discuss emerging trends, and gain insights that can help shape safer, more resilient communities. I look forward to welcoming attendees from around the world and continuing to advance the practice of fire protection engineering."

Awards Program Recognizes Industry Leadership And Innovation

The conference will also recognize recipients of the 2026 SFPE and SFPE Foundation Awards, honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to engineering innovation, education, research and service within the profession.

The awards program highlights the achievements of professionals helping advance fire protection engineering through technical excellence, leadership and dedication to the industry.

"SFPE events are about bringing together people who are passionate about fire protection engineering," said Chris Jelenewicz, PE, FSFPE, Chief Executive Officer, Society of Fire Protection Engineers. "Whether you're looking to learn about emerging technologies, hear from recognized industry leaders, explore new products and service, or connect with colleagues from around the world, you'll find tremendous value at this conference."

Expo Hall Connects Attendees With New Products And Services

A three-day Expo Hall featuring more than 50 exhibitors will provide attendees with direct access to the latest products, systems and services supporting fire protection and life safety applications.

The exhibition offers opportunities for attendees to explore new technologies, engage with manufacturers and solution providers, and discuss emerging trends impacting the profession.

Pre-Conference Seminars Offer Specialized Training Opportunities

In addition to the conference program, SFPE will offer optional pre-conference seminars and technical sessions on Oct. 5-6. These sessions are available through separate registration and are open to both conference attendees and non-attendees seeking advanced technical education.

Seminar topics include fire and life safety design for very tall buildings, ethics and peer review for fire protection engineers, and smoke control challenges in large atria.

Early registration for the 2026 SFPE Annual Conference & Expo is available at a discounted rate through Aug. 17, 2026. Organizers encourage fire protection and fire safety professionals to make plans now to join colleagues from around the world in Atlanta this October.

To learn more and to register, visit sfpe.org/annual26.