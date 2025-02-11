Stronger Together in Europe: VDMA Valves Joins CEIR – Taps & Valves Europe

FRANKFURT, GERMANY — The European valve industry wants to face future challenges together with its partner associations. By joining the European umbrella organization CEIR – Taps & Valves Europe, VDMA Valves is strengthening its influence in Brussels and focusing on greater European cooperation.

Cooperation as the Key

The growing importance of European regulations requires coordinated representation of interests. “Joining the CEIR is an important step for us,” explains Dr. Laura Dorfer, Managing Director of the VDMA Valves Association. “Together with the European taps and valves industry, we want to overcome regulatory challenges in the future, create synergies and tackle important issues such as the Drinking Water Directive, sustainability, dealing with PFAS and strengthening our industry in international competition. In this way, we are actively helping to secure the future of the valves industry in Europe.”

A Stronger Position in Europe

“With VDMA Valves as a strong industry association at our side, we are reunited with our historical team and are gaining weight in Europe,” explains Pascal Vinzio, President of the European Taps and Valves Association CEIR. “At a time when the industry is facing more and more numerous challenges, our united voice will strengthen the long-term success of the industry in Europe.”

“The challenges we are currently facing can no longer be solved at a national level alone. Only by working together can we develop a sustainable and future-oriented strategy that benefits our members and the industry as a whole,” emphasizes Dr. Laura Dorfer.