Holby Valves and HolbyMonitors Installed in Restored Waldorf Astoria

The $2 billion project involved the renovation and partial residential conversion of the 47-story landmark.
Aug. 12, 2025
Key Highlights

  • The renovation included installing Holby valves and monitors to oversee water temperature and ensure safety across six zones
  • Smart water monitoring systems generate alerts via email or text if water temperatures deviate from desired ranges, enhancing maintenance efficiency.
Holby Valves
The project was both a methodical work of preservation, a meticulous restoration, and a comprehensive transformation that reimagines the 1,400-room hotel into a 372-unit luxury residence and 375-key, five-star hotel.
NEW YORK, NY — The Waldorf Astoria, an Art Deco icon of New York City, officially reopened to the public July 15th following the conclusion of its eight-year renovation. The $2 billion project involved the renovation and partial residential conversion of the 47-story landmark. The hotel was completed in 1931 and occupies a full city block.

Ninety-six percent of the building has been converted, and for the remaining four percent—a total of 62,000 square feet encompassing the landmarked lobbies, corridors, ballroom, and other event spaces—architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill maintained, and in many cases reclaimed, their historic character and purpose.

The renovation included the installation of two 4” Holby valves, four 3” Holby valves, and three HolbyMonitors. The HolbyMonitor monitors the hot, cold and mixed water temperatures flowing in and out of the Holby valves. If any water temperature exceeds the customer's desired temperature range, emails and/or text messages are immediately generated and sent to those responsible for maintenance.

Holby Valves
The Holby Tempering Valve is used primarily as a master mixing valve, and complies with American Society of Sanitary Engineers (ASSE) Standard #1017-2009 (Temperature Actuated Mixing Valves for Hot Water Distribution Systems).
One HolbyMonitor monitors the two 4" Holby valves, and the other two HolbyMonitors monitor the four 3" Holby valves, two valves per monitor, covering six zones in total.

Holby Valves
The HolbyMonitor continuously monitors and displays the cold, hot and tempered hot water temperatures and transmits an ALERT message if any water temperature exceeds custom-selected temperature limits.
The hotel’s 1,400 guest rooms were pared down to 375.  More than half of the building was converted to 372 condominium units.  The 375 hotel rooms were also revamped and will be operated in partnership with Hilton.
 
The renovated Waldorf Astoria is slated to welcome its first hotel guests on September 1, 2025.
 
To learn more about Holby Valves visit holby.com.
