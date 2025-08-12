NEW YORK, NY — The Waldorf Astoria, an Art Deco icon of New York City, officially reopened to the public July 15th following the conclusion of its eight-year renovation. The $2 billion project involved the renovation and partial residential conversion of the 47-story landmark. The hotel was completed in 1931 and occupies a full city block.

Ninety-six percent of the building has been converted, and for the remaining four percent—a total of 62,000 square feet encompassing the landmarked lobbies, corridors, ballroom, and other event spaces—architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill maintained, and in many cases reclaimed, their historic character and purpose.

The renovation included the installation of two 4” Holby valves, four 3” Holby valves, and three HolbyMonitors. The HolbyMonitor monitors the hot, cold and mixed water temperatures flowing in and out of the Holby valves. If any water temperature exceeds the customer's desired temperature range, emails and/or text messages are immediately generated and sent to those responsible for maintenance.