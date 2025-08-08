Merit Brass Co. Supports Contractors with Innovative PVF Solutions Through Enhanced Wholesaler Partnerships

CLEVELAND, OH — For 88 years, Merit Brass Company, a family-owned leader in the pipe, valve, and fitting (PVF) industry, has been a trusted partner to wholesalers, delivering high-quality products and innovative solutions that directly benefit contractors. Merit’s seasoned Strategic Leadership Team (SLT) is dedicated to streamlining operations, adopting cutting-edge technologies, and strengthening wholesaler relationships to ensure contractors receive reliable, cost-effective PVF products with unmatched ease and efficiency.

Driving Contractor Success

Merit Brass’ leadership team is focused on making the contractor's job easier by ensuring that the wholesale distributors handling products of Merit have the inventory, pricing, and service they need to complete projects on time and within budget.

From faster delivery times to high-quality materials at competitive prices, their strategies are designed to help contractors work smarter, reduce costs, and meet project demands with confidence.

Meet the Team

Merit’s SLT combines over 100 years of PVF expertise to deliver results:

• Alan Lipp, Co-CEO: With 43+ years in PVF, Lipp drives long-term partnerships with wholesalers, ensuring contractors have access to reliable, high-quality products through a strong supply chain.

• Marc Schlessinger, Co-CEO: With 46+ years in the industry, Schlessinger champions innovation and sustainability, helping wholesalers offer contractors cost-effective, cutting-edge PVF solutions.

• Darren Hilliard, President: With 26+ years in plumbing and PVF, Hillard aligns strategies to meet market demands, ensuring wholesalers stock the products contractors need for any job.

• Michael Woloszyn, CFO: With 18+ years in finance, Woloszyn optimizes pricing models, enabling wholesalers to pass on cost savings to contractors without compromising quality.

• James Maloney, VP of Procurement: With 19+ years in procurement, Maloney secures high-quality materials at competitive rates, ensuring wholesalers maintain robust inventories for contractors.

Maloney and his team work closely with Merit-accredited manufacturers to engineer product improvements that saves contractors time and money. An example is Merit’s VIPR® (Visual Indicator Press Ring®), featured on their comprehensive offering of copper, carbon steel and stainless steel press fittings and valves technology.

• Glenn Bruce, VP of Operations: With 19+ years in operations, Bruce streamlines production and logistics, so contractors receive orders faster and with greater accuracy.

• Don Russell, VP of Sales: With 28+ years in PVF sales, Russell ensures wholesalers have tailored solutions, making it easier for contractors to source products and stay on schedule.

“Our SLT is transforming how we support wholesalers, which directly benefits contractors with faster access to quality products at better prices,” said Co-CEO Alan Lipp.

Initiatives and Improvements

Merit’s leadership team continues to focus on initiatives and improvements to ensure wholesalers can better serve contractors. “We pride ourselves on providing our wholesale distributors with the highest quality products at very competitive prices so that they can provide their customers with the total lowest costs,” says Don Russell, VP of Sales.

VP of Operations Glenn Bruce has expanded CNC capabilities for pipe nipple production, meaning wholesalers can deliver more standard and special pipe nipples, faster. Their optimized shipping processes—using batch picking, pick-to-voice systems, and product reprofiling—have nearly tripled picking speed, ensuring contractors get materials when they need them.

Merit’s customer service team now uses optical scanning technology to input purchase orders directly into their ERP system, achieving near-perfect order accuracy. This means fewer errors and delays for contractors on the job site.

VP of Procurement James Maloney leverages advanced forecasting software and strong vendor relationships to keep wholesaler shelves stocked with high-quality, consistent PVF products at prices that help contractors stay within budget.

VP of Sales Don Russell’s team uses a new CRM system and AI-driven workflows to streamline communicationwith wholesalers. Monthly meetings with sourcing teams ensure precise forecasting, so contractors have consistent access to the products they need, even during market fluctuations.

“Our focus is on empowering wholesalers to make contractors’ lives easier,” said President Darren Hilliard. “From reliable supply chains to innovative tools, we’re here to help you get the job done.”

CFO Michael Woloszyn drives cost-saving strategies that allow wholesalers to offer competitive pricing, giving contractors the financial flexibility to take on more projects without sacrificing quality.

A Legacy Built for Contractors

As a fourth-generation family business, Merit Brass is committed to being the premier PVF supplier for wholesalers, ensuring contractors have access to innovative products, reliable supply chains, and exceptional service. Their leadership team is dedicated to forging stronger partnerships with wholesalers, so contractors can focus on building and installing with confidence.

