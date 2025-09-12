Merit Brass’ Alan Lipp Receives ASA’s 2025 IPD Award of Excellence

ITASCA, IL — The American Supply Association’s Industrial Piping Division (IPD) has named Alan Lipp, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Merit Brass Co., as the recipient of the 2025 IPD Award of Excellence.

Award Honors Longtime Leadership in PVF Industry

The IPD Award of Excellence recognizes individuals with a long-standing record of service to the industrial and mechanical PVF segment of the PHCP-PVF industry, along with dedicated contributions to ASA and its Industrial Piping Division. Recipients are selected by the IPD Award of Excellence Nominating Committee and confirmed by the IPD Advisory Council.

Career Built on PVF Expertise and Relationships

Lipp began his career at Merit Brass in inside sales in 1983 and went on to hold roles including product manager, marketing manager, vice president of purchasing, and chief operating officer before becoming co-CEO. Merit Brass, now in its 88th year, remains privately held by the Schlessinger-Lipp families.

Known for his people-first leadership style and commitment to the PVF channel, Lipp has built enduring partnerships with major customers and suppliers. He has also contributed to industry leadership through his service on the ASA IPD Advisory Council and the AD Supplier Advisory Council.

Industry Leaders Praise Lipp’s Contribution

“I am so excited for Alan Lipp and his family in that he will be receiving ASA’s Industrial Piping Division Award of Excellence,” said Eastern Industrial Supplies Chief Sales Officer Richy Milligan, who also serves as the chairman of ASA’s IPD Advisory Council. “This recognition of achievement is not presented lightly, nor annually. Alan is one of the ‘good guys’ in our industry, serving manufacturers, distributors and masters with market newsletters, trends and valuable words of wisdom. He is also the wonderful leader of his family, whom he loves very much, as well as a positive inspiration to many of us. I have had the honor of calling Alan friend for many years. He has made me a better distributor and servant to our industry, Today, I congratulate my friend, Alan Lipp, on this important achievement. Well done.”

Family, Education and Community Ties

A 1983 graduate of the University of Arizona, Lipp and his wife, Peggy, have been married since 1985. They have three children: Jordan, a sales executive with Microsoft; Kevin, who has spent nearly 14 years at Merit Brass and currently serves as director of pipe sales; and Alison, a doctor of audiology. Each of their children is married with two children of their own, making family a central part of Alan and Peggy’s life.

Award Presentation at NETWORK2025

Lipp will be honored during the All-Industry Breakfast, sponsored by ASA Platinum Supplier Partners A. O. Smith, Bradford White, InSinkErator, Kohler, LIXIL, NIBCO/Milwaukee Valve, Watts and Zurn Elkay, on Thursday, Nov. 13, at NETWORK2025 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The breakfast will be held at the Ft. Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort.

Past Recipients of the IPD Award of Excellence

Previous winners of the award include Brian Tuohey (The Collins Companies, 2023), Johnny Seder (Milwaukee Valve, 2020), Gerald Slattery (Merfish Pipe and Supply, 2019), Gary Stratiner (Puget Sound Pipe and Supply, 2018), Larry Dildine (The Phoenix Forge Group, 2017), Ernie Coutermarsh (F.W. Webb, 2016), Robert Vick (Industrial Valco, 2014), Patrick Adams (MKS Pipe and Valve, 2013), John E. Martin (Anvil International, 2012), Morris Beschloss (2011), Dr. Don McNeeley (Chicago Tube and Iron, 2010), Gary Cartright (Piping & Equipment, 2009) and Tim Arenberg (Columbia Pipe and Supply, 2008).