NIBCO Press Fittings Now Rated for 300 PSI in Diameters 2" and Below

ELKHART, IN — NIBCO INC. announced that more than 200 SKUs in its small-diameter press fittings (2" and below) are now IAPMO-certified for 300 PSI working pressure, up from the previous 200 PSI rating. The upgraded certification is in full compliance with ASTM F3226.

Higher Pressure Rating Now Standard

All affected press fittings already in the field or in distributor stock may now be used at the increased 300 PSI rating. NIBCO is also rolling out updated fitting markings, new bag and carton labels, and revised material numbers as part of the transition.

Commitment to Reliability and Performance

“This enhanced certification highlights the reliability and performance of our press fittings and reflects our ongoing investment in innovation,” said Marilyn Morgan, Senior Product Manager-Fittings, NIBCO. “We are proud to offer solutions that meet evolving industry standards and exceed customer expectations.”

Press System Benefits for Contractors

The NIBCO Press System combines speed and safety on the jobsite. Its patented leak-detection design ensures uncrimped fittings are immediately visible, while the flame-free installation method eliminates torch work, reducing fire risk and delivering a clean, professional finish.

Visit NIBCO.com for information on the complete line of NIBCO products.