Viega Appoints Dave DeLater as COO, Strengthening Manufacturing and Supply Chain Leadership

Prior to joining Viega, DeLater served as Vice President of Global Operations at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he led operations across multiple sites and regions worldwide. His responsibilities included improving operational performance, driving efficiency initiatives and supporting complex, multi-site manufacturing environments.

At Viega North America, DeLater will serve as a member of the North American Board and will report directly to Marki Huston, Chief Executive Officer. Huston was promoted to CEO in early 2025 after previously serving as COO.

Focus on Reliability, Scale and Customer Support

"I'm pleased to welcome Dave DeLater as our Chief Operating Officer and member of the North American Board," said Marki Huston, CEO, Viega North America. "Dave brings deep global operations experience and a strong track record of operational excellence that directly supports customer success. His leadership will be critical as we continue to scale our operations, strengthen reliability and service for our customers and support Viega's continued growth across North America."

DeLater’s appointment follows a major milestone for Viega North America: the September 2025 launch of its new manufacturing, distribution and training facility in Mantua, Ohio. The site reflects Viega’s ongoing investment in regional manufacturing, workforce development and supply chain resilience.

Leadership Aligned With Viega’s Operational Culture

"I couldn't be more honored to join the Viega team," said DeLater. "I was drawn to the company for its world-class culture, focus on operational excellence and deep commitment to customer success. I look forward to supporting that legacy as we continue to strengthen our operations and deliver for our customers well into the future."

With DeLater’s addition to the leadership team, Viega reinforces its focus on operational excellence, manufacturing consistency and dependable service for plumbing and mechanical professionals throughout North America.

For more information, visit www.viega.us.