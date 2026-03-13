Apollo® Valves Nears Century Mark as a Trusted Name in Engineered Flow Control

Aalberts Integrated Piping Systems (IPS), a global manufacturer of advanced piping and flow-control technologies, is approaching the 100-year milestone of its Apollo® Valves brand—a legacy built on American manufacturing, disciplined engineering, and long-standing specification trust in mission-critical flow control.

From its early roots in the twentieth century to its role today across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility markets, Apollo® has evolved from a regional valve manufacturer into a widely specified brand known for performance, reliability, and long-term system integrity.

Broad Valve and Press Portfolio Supports Modern Piping Systems

A defining element of the Apollo® legacy is its continually expanding product portfolio. The brand’s offerings today include ball valves, butterfly valves, safety relief valves, control valves, mixing valves, backflow preventers, and an expanding lineup of press and press-fitting connection technologies.

Press technologies have become an increasingly important part of the platform. Apollo® Press® and Apollo® PowerPress® systems provide flame-free installation along with Leak Before Press technology, allowing installers to quickly confirm connection integrity during commissioning.

For larger commercial and industrial piping systems, Apollo® PowerPress® LD extends press capabilities to large-diameter applications where installation speed and jobsite safety are critical considerations.

SmartPress® Expands Stainless Steel Capabilities

The Apollo® SmartPress® system further extends the brand’s capabilities in stainless steel piping systems. The platform features patented smart sealing elements, wide pressure and temperature ratings, and Visu-Control features designed to support accurate and efficient installation in demanding applications.

Together, these systems allow engineers and contractors to specify integrated valve and connection solutions designed for long-term reliability while also supporting faster installation in the field.

US Manufacturing Platform Supports Quality and Lead Times

Behind the Apollo® portfolio is a vertically integrated manufacturing platform anchored by facilities in South Carolina. These operations coordinate design, casting, machining, heat treatment, assembly, and testing within a closely integrated production environment.

This approach allows Aalberts IPS to maintain strict control over product quality, consistency, and lead times while supporting domestic manufacturing capacity for North American projects.

Over the decades, the Mosack family—including long-time leader Cal Mosack—has played a key role in shaping the brand’s manufacturing culture and focus on product integrity. That legacy continues to influence the company’s approach to engineering, production discipline, and accountability to the contractors and engineers who rely on Apollo products in the field.

“As we approach 100 years of ‘Apollo’, we are honoring a brand that has earned its place in specifications by consistently delivering products that perform as promised,” said Jaimie Kenney, VP of Marketing at Aalberts IPS Americas. “Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in U.S. manufacturing and expand ‘Apollo’ technologies like Apollo Valves, Apollo Press®, Apollo PowerPress®, and Apollo SmartPress® so our customers can build safer, more efficient, and more resilient systems for the next century.”