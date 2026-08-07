New Section 301 Tariffs Could Add Costs Across PHCP-PVF Supply Chains

US importers of plumbing, HVAC and related products face another potential layer of tariff exposure following the Office of the United States Trade Representative's final action under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Announced July 23, the action imposes tariffs on imports from economies that USTR determined had failed to impose and effectively enforce prohibitions on goods produced with forced labor. The decision follows investigations launched March 12 and could affect portions of the PHCP-PVF supply chain, although individual products will need to be evaluated based on their tariff classification, country of origin and applicable exemptions.

PHCP-PVF Products Could Face New Exposure

Potentially affected categories within the plumbing, HVAC and PVF supply chain include:

Plumbing fixtures and finished products

Valves, fittings and pumps

HVAC equipment and components

Controls, motors and electrical parts

Tools and related industrial products

However, distributors should not assume every imported product within these categories will be subject to the new duties.

Individual treatment will depend on factors including the product's tariff classification, country of origin, applicable exemptions and whether another tariff program already applies.

USTR approved exemptions for categories including raw materials where tariffs could create domestic shortages, products that could cause economy-wide disruption, goods that cannot be produced domestically in sufficient quantities or at reasonable prices and articles whose inclusion would not meaningfully address the trade practices identified by the investigation.

Tariff Framework and Legal Justification

USTR's investigation included consultations with more than 45 foreign governments, two rounds of public hearings and more than 2,100 public comments. More than 100 witnesses testified during hearings held July 7–9.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer described forced labor as both a human-rights abuse and a trade practice that distorts competition. He said it was “well past time for our trading partners” to adopt and enforce import prohibitions comparable to those used by the United States.

USTR formally determined June 2 that the practices of the 60 economies investigated were unreasonable and burdened or restricted US commerce. That determination provides the legal basis for the new duties.

Tariff Rates Vary by Economy

Under the final action, a 10% Section 301 duty applies to economies that already maintain a forced-labor import prohibition, have committed to establish one through a reciprocal trade agreement or have adopted a partial system that prevents certain forced-labor goods from entering their markets.

The 10% group includes Canada, Mexico, India, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Trinidad and Tobago.

Most other economies covered by the investigations are subject to a 12.5% tariff. Certain products from the European Union, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Switzerland will be assessed at rates calculated in relation to their existing most-favored-nation tariff rates.

Distributors Should Review SKU-Level Exposure

The latest actions reinforce the need for distributors and manufacturers to evaluate tariff exposure at the product level rather than applying a blanket assumption to entire product categories.

PHCP-PVF companies should continue working with suppliers and customs advisers to identify which SKUs are subject to the new Section 301 duties, which qualify for exemptions and which are already covered by Section 232 or another tariff program.

Distributors should also request product-level documentation supporting tariff-related surcharges rather than assuming every imported product carries the same exposure.

For contractors, the resulting impact could ultimately appear through equipment, material and component pricing as manufacturers and distributors determine how the new duties affect their respective supply chains.