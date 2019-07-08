Drain-Cleaning Franchise Zoom Drain Adds North Carolina Location

Zoom Drain has added its 14th franchise location. Jason Menzo is the newest Zoom Drain franchisee and will be taking care of the drain-cleaning needs of homeowners and business owners in Charlotte, N.C.

Menzo joins the plumbing and drain-cleaning industry after 15 years in medical sales. “I was looking for business opportunities,” he said. “I like the idea of franchises because someone already did the work when it comes to proof of concept and getting the functionality portions of the operations down.”

Having used Zoom Drain in his own home, he began researching the company. He talked with Zoom President Jim Criniti and Franchise Development Manager Ellen Rohr about the company’s goals and its relationship with its franchisees.

“I greatly admire Jim, Ellen and Al [Levi]; their personal values on how they want to run the business sold me on Zoom Drain,” Menzo explained. “Despite the fact I'm not coming from the industry, our goals are aligned. I like the way they conduct business and how they treat their employees and customers. As a smaller franchise, they're going to be very hands-on.

“I believe Zoom has a great system in place to make my franchise operation successful.”

For anyone transitioning into the lucrative plumbing industry, owning a franchise business is a smart move. Companies such as Zoom Drain have a proven system of operation through documented processes and procedures.

Zoom Drain can guide franchisees through the maze of business development, sales and marketing (residential and commercial), fleet and warehouse, acquisition strategy, customer service, employee documentation, human resources and recruiting, training, and apprenticeships.

Additional Zoom Drain locations include Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, Norristown and Allentown/Bethlehem); Long Island, N.Y.; Portland, Maine; Northern New Jersey; Southern New Jersey; Salt Lake City; Seattle; Omaha, Neb.; Baltimore; Central Florida; and Irvine, Calif.