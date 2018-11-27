InSinkErator Presents Robt. M. Cox Awards to Four PHCC Auxiliaries

MT. PLEASANT, WI – InSinkErator, a business unit of St. Louis-based Emerson Electric Co., has presented Robert M. Cox Humanitarian Awards to four chapters of the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Auxiliary. Winners received awards during the 137th Plumbing-Heatiing-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) Convention, CONNECT 2018, October 10-12, in Albuquerque, N.M.

The four groups recognized for their work in 2018 are Illinois PHCC Auxiliary, PHCC Auxiliary of Delaware, PHCC Auxiliary of Lincoln (NE) and PHCC Auxiliary of Nebraska. InSinkErator annually presents the Robert M. Cox Humanitarian Awards in recognition of an auxiliary’s contribution to the trades and influence in the community. This marks the 55th consecutive year in which InSinkErator has provided direct support to the PHCC—National Auxiliary.

“PHCC Auxiliary members work tirelessly behind the scenes to help advance the trade and to recruit new professionals into the field,” said Chad Severson, InSinkErator president. “We’re thrilled to recognize a few of the influential members and groups making a positive difference in the trades and the communities in which they serve.”

In the small-group category, Illinois PHCC Auxiliary received two $1,000 first place awards, one for its work with children and another for its multi-level involvement in the Illinois trade expo. PHCC of Delaware was given two $500 second place awards, also in the small-group category. The Delaware group was recognized for its program and scholarships to promote careers in the trades.

Two Nebraska-based auxiliaries received awards in the large-group category. PHCC Auxiliary of Lincoln (NE) was given a $1,000 first place award for its support of veterans at OVER House and children through Jacob’s Well and Friendship Home. Receiving a $500 second place award was PHCC Auxiliary of Nebraska, which donated cash and hygiene items to CEDARS, a local organization serving underprivileged youth.

The Robert M. Cox Humanitarian Award winners are selected by a panel of judges from nominations submitted by local Auxiliary members. PHCC Auxiliary members can begin submitting nominations for 2019 Robert M. Cox Humanitarian Awards to the National Auxiliary in March 2019.