PHCC Welcomes Mr. Rooter as a Franchisor Sponsorship Participant

Expanding its reach, influence and opportunities among plumbing contractors, the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) is pleased to welcome Mr. Rooter Plumbing to its Franchisor Sponsorship program. The company, part of the Neighborly community, represents more than 230 business owners in the United States and Canada.

Through Mr. Rooter’s participation, their franchise business owners will have expanded opportunities to access a wide array of education and training programs, networking events and business coaches from PHCC, PHCC’s Quality Service Contractors (QSC) and the PHCC Educational Foundation , including:

PHCC CONNECT 2019

Discounts on customer service, financing and marketing programs

Updates on legislative and regulatory issues affecting the p-h-c industry

Plumbing-specific information, resources and discussion opportunities

Frontline Service Technician and Service Manager Training

“Pillars of Success” coaching resource for p-h-c service businesses

DOL-approved apprentice training and a soon-to-be released Fast Track to Service Plumbing

Workforce development resources

“We are very excited about this new sponsorship program,” says PHCC President Ken Nielsen. “It is a great opportunity to reach more professional contractors and further PHCC’s mission to provide best practices, expert resources, education and training for the industry.”

Nielsen adds that the Franchisor Sponsor program is a new opportunity for franchisors to participate as a group with PHCC. “We’re eager to expand our network and pursue relationships with other franchisors as we continue to advance the industry as a whole,” he says.

“We are excited about this partnership with PHCC,” says Glenn Gallas, Mr. Rooter VP of Operations, Mr. Rooter LLC. “This will add a much-needed technician training component to our Franchisee Support so our Franchisees can continue to build and grow their businesses while providing well trained Service Professionals to provide World Class Plumbing Services to all our clients.”