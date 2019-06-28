Menu
Baker Group (2).jpg
In 2017, Baker Group expanded their manufacturing space by 150 percent, or 144,000 square feet.
Plumbing>Plumbing Contractor

Prefabrication Clears Industry Roadblocks

Baker Group's new, 144,000 square-foot prefabrication facility contains offices as well as manufacturing space.

Conversations about the skilled labor shortage have become commonplace. And though high-profile champions like Mike Rowe have given new visibility and importance to the looming challenge that threatens all trade professions nationwide, articles typically bemoan the lack of young people entering the trades while offering few solutions.

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Piping Contractor Book of Giants Best Practices
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
906CNT_MichaelLong(18).jpg
When the Cobbler Gets His Shoes
Jun 28, 2019
Sunset_on_the_pier.jpg
Change is Constant
Jun 18, 2019
OnlineTitle.jpg
CONTRACTOR's Under Thirty All-Stars
Jun 18, 2019
Governor Greg Abbott.jpg
TX Gov. Abbott To Extend Texas State Board Of Plumbing Examiners
Jun 14, 2019