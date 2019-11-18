Pueblo Mechanical Acquires Niemeyer Brothers Plumbing

DETROIT, MI – Leading lower-middle-market private equity firm Huron Capital announced today that its HVAC installation, retrofit and repair services ExecFactor® platform, Pueblo Mechanical & Controls (“Pueblo”), has acquired Niemeyer Brothers Plumbing, Inc. (“Niemeyer”). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1986, Niemeyer is a full-service provider of commercial plumbing services throughout the greater Phoenix area. Niemeyer’s suite of commercial capabilities, including expertise in installation and maintenance, will further enhance Pueblo’s service offerings for new and existing customers while growing its staff of professional, qualified technicians. Current company President Rick Niemeyer and Vice President John Niemeyer will maintain their roles within the company to continue to lead and support the plumbing segment of the business.

“The addition of Niemeyer establishes plumbing as an important new service line for Pueblo,” said Pueblo CEO Dan Bueschel. “Niemeyer is a proven provider of commercial plumbing services with a dedicated commitment to quality and performance. Rick and John’s project management experience will be instrumental as we continue to pursue strong, steady growth in our business, and we are thrilled that they will lead the plumbing segment of Pueblo.”

Huron Capital partnered with Dan Bueschel to acquire Pueblo in December 2017 and pursue an ExecFactor® buy-and-build strategy in the commercial HVAC market in the Southwestern United States. This is Pueblo’s sixth acquisition and adds an important service line extension that will benefit customer experience and service.

“The Niemeyers have set the standard for excellence in superior workmanship and unparalleled customer service throughout the greater Phoenix area over the past 33 years,” said Huron Capital Vice President Danielle Lalli. “The addition of Niemeyer will provide Dan and his team with resources and expertise that we expect will help Pueblo to continue to grow as we gain new customers and offer more services to existing customers."

Based in Detroit, Huron Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies.

Pueblo Mechanical & Controls performs a broad offering of HVAC maintenance, replacement, retrofit, repair, and installation services for commercial facilities, school districts, governmental agencies, and municipalities throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2001 with a focus on delivering high-quality execution and customer service.