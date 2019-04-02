Roto-Rooters of Savannah Donates Over $7,500 to Ronald McDonald House

SAVANNAH, GA — Roto-Rooter Plumbers of Savannah presented $7,896.48 to the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire to support their mission to provide a restful, comfortable place for children and their families to find refuge and support as they receive medical treatment at nearby hospitals.

The funds were raised during the organization’s inaugural Royal Flush Casino Night attended by more than 200 people on Feb. 28 at the Savannah Station.

“The stress of having a child in the hospital combined with the expense of daily living while trying to be close and emotionally strong for their child can be overwhelming," said Roto-Rooter owner Sherry Daniel. "I’m so thankful and proud of our community who came out to support this event, ‘the house really did win’.”

Bill Sorochak, executive director of Ronald McDonald House, praised the contribution.

“This is not only a wonderful gift from Roto-Rooter, but it is a tremendous contribution to the community,” Sorochak said. “Every donation helps ensure we can stretch the dollars that support our 13-bedroom house in Savannah to better serve the families who depend on us.” “We are grateful to know that this annual event will continue to support the children, families and mission of the Ronald McDonald House of Savannah for years to come.”

The goal of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire is to create, find and support programs that directly enhance the health and well-being of children and families. The house operates on a waiting list most of the year. For more information, visit http://www.rmhccoastalempire.org/about-our-house.html

