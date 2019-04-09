TDIndustries Earns ABC Eagle Award for Mansfield Wellness Center

LONG BEACH, CA – TDIndustries earned an Associated Builders and Contractors Eagle Excellence in Construction (EIC) Award at the group’s annual convention for its work on the Texas Health Resources Recovery and Wellness Center in Mansfield, Texas.

The award is the greatest possible honor for a specialty construction project, with this entry coming in the under-$10 million category.

“ABC members and their employees continue to amaze me with their breadth of skills and craftsmanship,” said 2019 ABC National Chair Tony Rader, telecom vice president of National Roofing Partners, Coppell, Texas.

The EIC award honors all construction team members, including the contractor, owner, architect and engineer. The winning projects, selected from entries across the nation, were judged on complexity, attractiveness, unique challenges overcome, completion time, workmanship, innovation, safety, and cost.

System branch selector box under pressure test.

The recovery and wellness center, a voluntary-admission addiction recovery facility, was created to evoke calmness, luxury, and wellness. It includes guest wings, treatment and meeting rooms, a café, full kitchen, a two-story lobby, a yoga studio and movie theater. TD provided design-build services on this 77,000 sf campus, installing 66,000 pounds of ductwork, 16,100 lf of HVAC piping, and 32,200 lf of plumbing pipe. Virtual design, building information modeling, Lean principles, and collaboration were key to TD’s success.