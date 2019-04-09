Menu
TDI_WellnessCenter_Front.jpg
The Texas Health Resources Recovery and Wellness Center in Mansfield, Texas.
Plumbing>Plumbing Contractor

TDIndustries Earns ABC Eagle Award for Mansfield Wellness Center

The award is the greatest possible honor for a specialty construction project, with this entry coming in the under-$10 million category.

LONG BEACH, CA – TDIndustries earned an Associated Builders and Contractors Eagle Excellence in Construction (EIC) Award at the group’s annual convention for its work on the Texas Health Resources Recovery and Wellness Center in Mansfield, Texas.

“ABC members and their employees continue to amaze me with their breadth of skills and craftsmanship,” said 2019 ABC National Chair Tony Rader, telecom vice president of National Roofing Partners, Coppell, Texas.

The EIC award honors all construction team members, including the contractor, owner, architect and engineer. The winning projects, selected from entries across the nation, were judged on complexity, attractiveness, unique challenges overcome, completion time, workmanship, innovation, safety, and cost.

TDI_SystemBranch.jpg

System branch selector box under pressure test.

The recovery and wellness center, a voluntary-admission addiction recovery facility, was created to evoke calmness, luxury, and wellness. It includes guest wings, treatment and meeting rooms, a café, full kitchen, a two-story lobby, a yoga studio and movie theater. TD provided design-build services on this 77,000 sf campus, installing 66,000 pounds of ductwork, 16,100 lf of HVAC piping, and 32,200 lf of plumbing pipe. Virtual design, building information modeling, Lean principles, and collaboration were key to TD’s success.

Additionally, E.E. Reed Construction received a Pyramid Award in the $25-100 million category for the Houston Kirby Collection project. A luxury mixed-use, 1.25 million sf tower. TD performed mechanical and plumbing construction on this project. For more information, see ABC’s press release on its website: www.abc.org.

TAGS: Piping Contractor Industry Event News Around the Web
