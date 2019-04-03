Yale Mechanical Celebrates 80 Years

BLOOMINGTON, MN – Yale Mechanical, a leading Twin Cities mechanical contractor will recognize its 80th year in business during 2019. Founded in 1939, the company has become one of the largest and most experienced mechanical contractors servicing commercial and industrial buildings throughout Minnesota and the Midwest.

Much has changed over eight decades for Yale Mechanical, including the addition of commercial plumbing, millwright, machine guarding and dock & door services to its core business offerings. New technologies like advanced building controls and automation are now an important aspect of Yale’s approach to service. “One aspect of our business has not changed: our commitment to responsiveness,” said Yale President Chris Young. “Our team takes pride in responding promptly and getting things right the first time. As they have for the past 80 years, responsiveness, resourcefulness, and reliability remain the hallmarks of our service.”

To mark its 80 years in business, Yale has planned several special events. To support the future of mechanical contracting, the company will provide a $1,000 scholarship to a Bloomington Kennedy High School student to support a graduating student’s education at a local technical college. The company will also provide volunteer opportunities for employees at select nonprofits in the Twin Cities area. In addition, Yale will host a company-wide party for current staff and retirees in April. Throughout the year Yale will offer a free 80-minute assessment to qualified building owners. Additional information will be included on the company site yalemech.com.

“We sincerely thank the Twin Cities business community for allowing us to care for their HVAC and building needs over the past eight decades,” said Young. “We look forward to serving the Midwest for years to come with our longstanding commitment to reliability and making buildings work better.”