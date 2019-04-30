ABC Congratulates 2019 National Craft Champions

LONG BEACH, CA —Associated Builders and Contractors announced the winners of the 32nd annual National Craft Championships on March 29th during its Careers in Construction Awards at the conclusion of ABC Convention 2019 in Long Beach, California.

The NCC featured a field of 168 craft professionals competing for top honors in 14 competitions representing 12 crafts, from electrical and plumbing to carpentry and welding, as well as a team competition with journey-level craft professionals from four different crafts working to complete a joint project. The competition includes a two-hour written exam and a day-long, hands-on practical performance test.

Associated Builders and Contractors A competitor in the Fire Sprinklering portion of the National Craft Competition.

“The annual National Craft Championships honors the best the merit shop construction industry has to offer,” said 2019 ABC National Chair Tony Rader, telecom vice president of National Roofing Partners, Coppell, Texas. “I am always amazed by the level of dedication NCC competitors show to their craft, safety and professional development. This talented group of craft professionals are leaders in our workforce, and I look forward to their continued contributions to the construction industry.”

Clement Prevost, a senior talent deveopment specialist for Fluor's U.S. Gulf Coast Training Center in Pasadena, TX, was named the 2019 Craft Instructor of the Year. See his story here (Video credit: Associated Builders and Contractors):

Adrian Rios of McCullough Construction in Arcata, CA was named the 2019 Craft Professional of the Year. See his story here (Video credit: Associated Builders and Contractors):

Started in 1987, NCC is a part of ABC’s effort to raise the profile of careers in construction and highlight the $1.1 billion that ABC member companies spend annually on workforce development. Each year the competition draws some of the nation’s most talented craft professionals and highlights the important role that craft skills education plays in the construction industry.

Milwaukee Tool, an industry-leading manufacturer of heavy-duty power tools, accessories and hand tools, is the official tool sponsor of this year’s NCC. Milwaukee Tool provided tools, safety equipment and prizes for NCC competitors.

