Arrow Sales picture.png
(L. to R.) Chuck Smith, Brad Wood and Chris Wood.
Plumbing

Arrow Sales, Inc. to Rep Easyflex in Indiana

For over 32 years, Arrow Sales, Inc. has been representing plumbing manufacturers

Easyflex has announced a new manufacturer’s rep for the state of Indiana, effective immediately.

For over 32 years, Arrow Sales, Inc. has been representing plumbing manufacturers and providing quality service and products to Wholesalers across the state of Indiana. Arrow Sales and Easyflex will continue providing quality plumbing products to wholesalers and contractors.

The Arrow Sales story dates back to 1977 when Chuck Smith founded C.J. Smith & Associates, Inc.

Chuck began with four lines and eight years of sales experience in the Illinois market, some industry relationships and an understanding of the dynamics of the industry. By 1982 he had become one of the top reps in Indiana with a warehouse and employees.

In 2007 Brad Wood joined the company. Brad brought 25 years of industry experience to the table on both the wholesale and manufacturer’s rep side. In 2013 Chris Wood joined the company as a sales representative.

In 2015, Chuck sold the company, and remains as a consultant. Brad is the sole owner of Arrow Sales.

The three men offer more than 75 years of plumbing industry experience. For more information visit www.arrowsales.net.

