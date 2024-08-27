Dental Office Renovation Avoids Costly Break Through to Install Drainage for Sanitary Sink

BARRIE, ONTARIO, CANADA — A problem plumbers frequently encounter is to install plumbing fixtures in a space where no conventional, below-floor plumbing drainage exists. This was the case for a local company, PWC Plumbing, when approached by a general contractor to convert an office space into a dental facility. PWC Plumbing was tasked with adding a new sanitary hand-washing sink, including drainage, to the new space.

PWC owner Paul Corcoran is a master plumber with 15 years of experience in the industry. After working for another plumbing business for ten years, Paul was encouraged by his wife Cheyenne to start their own plumbing company.

Soon after, PWC Plumbing was established in 2018, with Paul in the field and Cheyenne handling the paperwork. What started out as a business based out of their basement soon progressed into an 1,800-square-foot shop with a pair of vans and two additional employees. Servicing Ontario’s Simcoe County, PWC mostly provides residential services, but also works an occasional commercial project, such as this office conversion.