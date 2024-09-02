Pfister Faucets Unveils Season 5 of 'American Plumber Stories'

LAKE FOREST, CA — Pfister® Faucets, a trailblazer in the plumbing industry, has announced the launch of the fifth season of their docuseries, American Plumber Stories. Over the past four seasons, this series has captivated audiences nationwide, showcasing the inspiring stories of plumbers who have overcome challenges to pursue their dreams in the plumbing trade.

Season 5 will present perspectives from plumbing experts in Australia, Alaska, Canada, Hawaii, and California, shedding light on the common challenges faced by plumbers worldwide. For the first time, the show has ventured outside the United States, creating great excitement about reaching an international audience—especially the next generation of plumbers.

Craig Morgan Returns for Season 5

Country music star and Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan will return as the show’s charismatic host. Craig's authentic passion and profound connection to the stories of tradespeople make him the ideal guide on this journey of discovery and inspiration.

“This year, Pfister’s American Plumber Stories is heading to my second home state of Alaska and beyond, and five seasons in, it remains an honor to share these stories of inspiring men and women on the frontline of the worldwide plumbing trade," said Morgan.