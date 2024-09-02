Pfister Faucets Unveils Season 5 of 'American Plumber Stories'

LAKE FOREST, CA — Pfister® Faucets, a trailblazer in the plumbing industry, has announced the launch of the fifth season of their docuseries, American Plumber Stories. Over the past four seasons, this series has captivated audiences nationwide, showcasing the inspiring stories of plumbers who have overcome challenges to pursue their dreams in the plumbing trade.
Season 5 will present perspectives from plumbing experts in Australia, Alaska, Canada, Hawaii, and California, shedding light on the common challenges faced by plumbers worldwide. For the first time, the show has ventured outside the United States, creating great excitement about reaching an international audience—especially the next generation of plumbers.
Craig Morgan Returns for Season 5
Country music star and Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan will return as the show’s charismatic host. Craig's authentic passion and profound connection to the stories of tradespeople make him the ideal guide on this journey of discovery and inspiration.
“This year, Pfister’s American Plumber Stories is heading to my second home state of Alaska and beyond, and five seasons in, it remains an honor to share these stories of inspiring men and women on the frontline of the worldwide plumbing trade," said Morgan.
Strong Alliance Partners and New Partnerships
Three new partners joined forces with American Plumber Stories for Season 5. The International Code Council, NIBCO and AprilAire will help expand the reach of the series to their sizable audiences in the US and around the world. They are joining the ranks of industry leaders RIDGID, Cintas, Oatey, and the PHCC in this important mission.
Beyond the Boundaries
Season 5 tracks down some interesting plumbers around the world.
1. Maui – A recently retired plumber lost his house and everything he owned in the Lahaina fire disaster. The set-back motivates his son Raymond to recruit the next generation of plumbers to help build Lahaina back.
2. Australia – Martin is the “Crocodile Dundee” of the plumbing industry in Tasmania. He specializes in servicing remote locations that he reaches by helicopter and small “bush” planes.
3. Alaska – In this episode we explore the beauty of Alaska and what it’s like for Bill to work as a plumber in an extreme climate.
4. Vancouver Island, B.C. – This episode tells the inspirational story of Mary Anne who employs an all-female team of plumbers. Her 100K+ social media followers know her as @the_ladyplumber. Discover why she is a role model to tradeswomen.
5. Salinas, CA – Plumber Instructor Jorge helps rehabilitate inmates by teaching them the plumbing trade in the Soledad State Prison. We have an open discussion with the warden on why this approach works so well.
6. Victorville, CA – Meet the Motherflushers. They are young and passionate about plumbing and have changed the perception via social media—well beyond the borders of the United States.
For more information and to watch the new episodes of American Plumber Stories, please visit www.americanplumberstories.com.
Interested plumbers who would like to share their own story can do so here:
www.americanplumberstories.com/pages/i-am-an-american-plumber