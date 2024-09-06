HometownH2O Collaboration Upgrades Newark Family’s Water Access with Well Transformation

NEWARK, OH – Brett, Paula and their son, Chaz Richards will have secure access to safe and reliable water, thanks to a recent collaborative effort between Xylem Inc., the Water Well Trust (WWT) and Waterboys—a charity initiative founded by two-time Super Bowl Champion, Chris Long.

As part of the project, the family received a comprehensive upgrade, including all necessary equipment and installation required for drilling a new well and building a pump house. Additionally, project partners worked to update the property with fresh mulch and a new coat of paint. Donations from local distributor Warren Pump & Supply Co., well driller and pump installer Mount Water Well Drilling, as well as The Vinyl Institute who donated PVC piping material, rounded out the project and were instrumental to its success.

“We’ve known the Richards family for years and I’m glad we can help them during this challenging time. Our goal is to ensure they have plenty of good, clean water in their home, so they won’t have to worry about water issues anymore,” said Todd Mount, Mount Water Well Drilling. “I think this project will be a blessing for their family, and it’s a blessing for us to be able to help. One of the things I love about this business is that we're always helping someone get good water in their house, no matter what the situation is—that's what we do.”

An Increasing Struggle

Since 2008, the Richards family has faced severe water shortages due to a low water supply in their well and an outdated casing. Plans to replace the defective well were put on hold due to unexpected medical issues for both Brett and Paula. This left the family struggling with basic needs, limiting showers to just three minutes, not using their washer for five years and barely using the tap. As the water supply continued to worsen, caring for up to four foster children became increasingly challenging, with even flushing the toilet becoming an issue at times.