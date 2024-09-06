HometownH2O Collaboration Upgrades Newark Family’s Water Access with Well Transformation

NEWARK, OH – Brett, Paula and their son, Chaz Richards will have secure access to safe and reliable water, thanks to a recent collaborative effort between Xylem Inc., the Water Well Trust (WWT) and Waterboys—a charity initiative founded by two-time Super Bowl Champion, Chris Long.
As part of the project, the family received a comprehensive upgrade, including all necessary equipment and installation required for drilling a new well and building a pump house. Additionally, project partners worked to update the property with fresh mulch and a new coat of paint. Donations from local distributor Warren Pump & Supply Co., well driller and pump installer Mount Water Well Drilling, as well as The Vinyl Institute who donated PVC piping material, rounded out the project and were instrumental to its success.
“We’ve known the Richards family for years and I’m glad we can help them during this challenging time. Our goal is to ensure they have plenty of good, clean water in their home, so they won’t have to worry about water issues anymore,” said Todd Mount, Mount Water Well Drilling. “I think this project will be a blessing for their family, and it’s a blessing for us to be able to help. One of the things I love about this business is that we're always helping someone get good water in their house, no matter what the situation is—that's what we do.”
An Increasing Struggle
Since 2008, the Richards family has faced severe water shortages due to a low water supply in their well and an outdated casing. Plans to replace the defective well were put on hold due to unexpected medical issues for both Brett and Paula. This left the family struggling with basic needs, limiting showers to just three minutes, not using their washer for five years and barely using the tap. As the water supply continued to worsen, caring for up to four foster children became increasingly challenging, with even flushing the toilet becoming an issue at times.
Peace of Mind
“Providing clean, reliable water to families like the Richards is at the heart of what we do. Every family deserves the peace of mind that comes with knowing they have sustainable safe water in their home, and we’re honored to be a part of making that a reality,” said Chris Long, 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner and founder of the Chris Long Foundation.
The Richards family's well upgrade marks the 19th HometownH2O project, an extension of the Chris Long Foundation’s domestic water initiative working alongside WWT and Xylem to provide clean, sustainable water to communities in need. Water scarcity issues currently leave more than 2.2 million Americans without access to clean water, making this joint effort between Long, his Foundation’s Waterboys initiative and Xylem a vital resource for families across the country.
Delivering Water Solutions
“We are incredibly proud to be part of this impactful initiative for the Richards family. By providing them with a new well and pump house, we’ve been able to address their critical water needs and offer a renewed sense of stability,” said Susan O’Grady, Senior Director of Marketing, Building Services and Agriculture, Xylem. “This project exemplifies our commitment to delivering innovative water solutions and underscores the significant impact that secure access to clean water can have on a family’s quality of life.”
Xylem, in conjunction with its Goulds Water Technology brand, is engaged in regular water well initiatives to provide secure water access to rural areas, striving to increase public awareness of the challenges surrounding lack of water access.
For more information about the Chris Long Foundation’s HometownH2O projects, visit waterboys.org/hometown.