Watts Opens Nominations for Second Annual Backflow Hero Award

As part of its ongoing celebration of National Backflow Prevention Day, Watts has announced that nominations are now open for the second annual Backflow Hero Award. This distinguished honor recognizes an individual who has made a lasting impact in the field of backflow prevention.

The award highlights professionals who exemplify the following core qualities:

Passion for Protecting Drinking Water – Demonstrates unwavering dedication to preventing backflow and keeping drinking water safe.

– Demonstrates unwavering dedication to preventing backflow and keeping drinking water safe. Innovative and Creative Thinking – Brings fresh ideas and inventive solutions to the field of backflow prevention.

– Brings fresh ideas and inventive solutions to the field of backflow prevention. Commitment to Education – Actively engages in educating others about the importance and methods of backflow prevention.

– Actively engages in educating others about the importance and methods of backflow prevention. Enforcement of Best Practices – Promotes and upholds the highest standards and best practices within the industry.

Watts invites nominations from those who work closely with backflow professionals. Nominations are encouraged for individuals directly involved in the industry, including, but not limited to backflow installers and testers, municipal backflow program administrators, code enforcers and trainers, backflow and parts distributors, and sales professionals.

A panel of Watts backflow experts will review the nominations and select the 2025 Backflow Hero. The winner will be announced on National Backflow Prevention Day, August 16, and will receive formal recognition through Watts’ website, social media platforms, and coverage in trade media.

This award is part of Watts’ broader initiative to celebrate the critical work being done in backflow prevention and to support professionals who protect water systems across the country.

Nominations must be submitted by Friday, June 20 via the nomination form found at watts.com/our-story/backflow-hero-award.