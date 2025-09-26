Guardian Booth Solves ADA Plumbing Challenge in FEMA Hospital Retrofit

Prefabricated modular units paired with Saniflo pump systems deliver portable, code-compliant patient rooms in a storm-damaged community center.
Sept. 26, 2025
Key Highlights

  • The project required 12 modular units with ADA-compliant bathrooms, facing unique challenges due to limited elevation space for plumbing
  • Traditional plumbing methods were unsuitable, prompting the use of Saniflo Sanicubic and Sanishower systems to handle wastewater efficiently within height restrictions
  • Installation was smooth, supported by Saniflo’s technical support, and the pumps have performed reliably since September 2024, proving effective for remote and temporary healthcare setups
Saniflo
ROLLING FORK, MS — Guardian Booth, a leader in prefabricated modular structures, was called on to create ADA-compliant modular patient rooms for a FEMA-funded community center retrofit, transforming it into a temporary hospital after tornadoes devastated the area in 2020. The project demanded a solution that combined accessibility, portability, and full plumbing functionality—without permanent alterations to the building.

Height Restrictions Complicate Plumbing Design

The retrofit required 12 modular units, each 10-by-20 feet and equipped with an ADA-compliant bathroom including a sink, toilet, and shower. But traditional plumbing wasn’t possible. The booths could be elevated only 3.5 inches above the existing concrete floor, limiting space for drainage lines.

“The biggest challenge we faced was the impact of this height restriction on the plumbing for our booths,” says Ben Johnson, Guardian Booth’s Director of Sales, Marketing, and Engineering. “We couldn’t make any permanent modifications to the building, such as breaking through the floor to install drainage systems. This made maintaining proper drainage slopes and managing wastewater extremely challenging.”
Saniflo
Johnson explains that raising the platforms to accommodate utilities underneath would have triggered another problem: “For every inch of the rise, the ramp needed to extend one foot to comply with ADA specifications, making the ramps impractically long. Additionally, space constraints also limited how much we could raise the platform without creating a tripping hazard or violating code requirements for width.”

Saniflo Pump Systems Provide the Solution

Faced with these challenges, Johnson and a Guardian Booth engineer began exploring alternatives. After extensive research and consultation, they turned to SFA Saniflo for a solution.

“We called and explained our challenges, shared our plans, and Saniflo Customer Service reviewed everything thoroughly,” Johnson comments. “They walked us through our options and provided valuable insights. Once we outlined the specific challenges, they offered great solutions. After several conversations, we ultimately landed on the Sanicubic simplex grinding lift station and the Sanishower drain pump.”

Saniflo
Within the 93-by-80-foot community center, a local plumber installed the modular layout: one Sanicubic 1 unit connected to two toilets and two sinks, with each shower draining through a dedicated Sanishower pump. The Sanicubic units were placed directly on the floor, discharging 15 feet vertically and 70 feet horizontally into the municipal sewer.

Smooth Installation, Reliable Results

The installation went smoothly, supported by Saniflo’s quick response and technical guidance. Johnson says the collaboration proved highly effective: “From a customer service standpoint, Saniflo did a great job taking care of us and ensuring we had everything we needed.”

Saniflo
The pumps have performed reliably since the project’s completion in September 2024, providing Guardian Booth and their client with confidence in both the setup and ongoing support.

“Now that we have familiarized ourselves with this type of setup for remote applications, we can definitely see using this system more,” Johnson notes. “It’s ideal for structures that don’t have a standard plumbing setup, and it’s perfect for those unique scenarios where a pump system is necessary.”

Guardian Booth has assured its client that if issues arise, SFA Saniflo’s US-based service team can deliver fast, effective support. “Now that we’ve seen how well this works in the field, we’ll definitely consider using this system again,” Johnson adds.

Note: this case study was rewritten with help from generative AI.

Sanicubic 1 Simplex Grinder Lift Station

The Sanicubic 1 is a heavy-duty simplex (one-pump) grinder system with a one-horsepower motor. It is designed to pump away wastewater from multiple bathroom and kitchen fixtures in a single structure.

This system can discharge waste up to 36 feet vertically or 328 feet horizontally. It is equipped with a heavy-duty grinder system, making it suitable for uncontrolled, heavy-traffic environments in residential and commercial applications; i.e., rental units, offices, and warehouses where the plumbing system will likely receive rough treatment. The product is specially designed to handle larger sanitary products that may have been mistakenly or carelessly flushed down the toilet, including condoms, sanitary napkins, Q-tips, dental floss, etc., as well as large-diameter solids.

Other key features:

Four-year limited warranty

Capable of discharging up to 50 gallons per minute

Four inlets: 1½-inch or 4-inch

External control and alarm

Enclosure-rated IP68 (waterproof)

Easy-access service panel

Employs internal air pressure switches with triple redundancy, automatically cycling the unit on and off

Certified by CSA and listed by IAPMO for nationwide compliance

Sanishower Gray Water Drain Pump 

The Sanishower is a compact, medium-duty, gray water pump for residential and commercial applications. Ideal for showers, sinks, laundry tubs, and similar fixtures, it pumps wastewater up to 12 feet vertically or 100 feet horizontally. Its small size fits under shower bases or inside cabinetry, making it versatile for tight spaces.

Other key features:

0.2 HP motor for reliable performance

Low inlets for easy installation

Rotating discharge elbow with non-return valve

Quiet operation for home or business use

Certified to UL 778 and CSA C22.2 standards

