Guardian Booth Solves ADA Plumbing Challenge in FEMA Hospital Retrofit
Key Highlights
- The project required 12 modular units with ADA-compliant bathrooms, facing unique challenges due to limited elevation space for plumbing
- Traditional plumbing methods were unsuitable, prompting the use of Saniflo Sanicubic and Sanishower systems to handle wastewater efficiently within height restrictions
- Installation was smooth, supported by Saniflo’s technical support, and the pumps have performed reliably since September 2024, proving effective for remote and temporary healthcare setups
ROLLING FORK, MS — Guardian Booth, a leader in prefabricated modular structures, was called on to create ADA-compliant modular patient rooms for a FEMA-funded community center retrofit, transforming it into a temporary hospital after tornadoes devastated the area in 2020. The project demanded a solution that combined accessibility, portability, and full plumbing functionality—without permanent alterations to the building.
Height Restrictions Complicate Plumbing Design
The retrofit required 12 modular units, each 10-by-20 feet and equipped with an ADA-compliant bathroom including a sink, toilet, and shower. But traditional plumbing wasn’t possible. The booths could be elevated only 3.5 inches above the existing concrete floor, limiting space for drainage lines.
Johnson explains that raising the platforms to accommodate utilities underneath would have triggered another problem: “For every inch of the rise, the ramp needed to extend one foot to comply with ADA specifications, making the ramps impractically long. Additionally, space constraints also limited how much we could raise the platform without creating a tripping hazard or violating code requirements for width.”
Saniflo Pump Systems Provide the Solution
Faced with these challenges, Johnson and a Guardian Booth engineer began exploring alternatives. After extensive research and consultation, they turned to SFA Saniflo for a solution.
“We called and explained our challenges, shared our plans, and Saniflo Customer Service reviewed everything thoroughly,” Johnson comments. “They walked us through our options and provided valuable insights. Once we outlined the specific challenges, they offered great solutions. After several conversations, we ultimately landed on the Sanicubic simplex grinding lift station and the Sanishower drain pump.”
Within the 93-by-80-foot community center, a local plumber installed the modular layout: one Sanicubic 1 unit connected to two toilets and two sinks, with each shower draining through a dedicated Sanishower pump. The Sanicubic units were placed directly on the floor, discharging 15 feet vertically and 70 feet horizontally into the municipal sewer.
Smooth Installation, Reliable Results
The installation went smoothly, supported by Saniflo’s quick response and technical guidance. Johnson says the collaboration proved highly effective: “From a customer service standpoint, Saniflo did a great job taking care of us and ensuring we had everything we needed.”
The pumps have performed reliably since the project’s completion in September 2024, providing Guardian Booth and their client with confidence in both the setup and ongoing support.
“Now that we have familiarized ourselves with this type of setup for remote applications, we can definitely see using this system more,” Johnson notes. “It’s ideal for structures that don’t have a standard plumbing setup, and it’s perfect for those unique scenarios where a pump system is necessary.”
Guardian Booth has assured its client that if issues arise, SFA Saniflo’s US-based service team can deliver fast, effective support. “Now that we’ve seen how well this works in the field, we’ll definitely consider using this system again,” Johnson adds.
Note: this case study was rewritten with help from generative AI.