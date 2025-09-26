Guardian Booth Solves ADA Plumbing Challenge in FEMA Hospital Retrofit

Johnson explains that raising the platforms to accommodate utilities underneath would have triggered another problem: “For every inch of the rise, the ramp needed to extend one foot to comply with ADA specifications, making the ramps impractically long. Additionally, space constraints also limited how much we could raise the platform without creating a tripping hazard or violating code requirements for width.”

Saniflo Pump Systems Provide the Solution

Faced with these challenges, Johnson and a Guardian Booth engineer began exploring alternatives. After extensive research and consultation, they turned to SFA Saniflo for a solution.

“We called and explained our challenges, shared our plans, and Saniflo Customer Service reviewed everything thoroughly,” Johnson comments. “They walked us through our options and provided valuable insights. Once we outlined the specific challenges, they offered great solutions. After several conversations, we ultimately landed on the Sanicubic simplex grinding lift station and the Sanishower drain pump.”