Tiny Leaks, Big Losses, Tough Conversations

1-800 WATER DAMAGE is a property restoration company with franchise partners across the US. Owned by the BELFOR franchise group, it offers a range of services to its clients including emergency mitigation, water damage restoration, carpet cleaning, fire and smoke damage restoration, sewage cleanup, mold remediation, and more.

Tim Fagan, President of 1-800 WATER DAMAGE (a former Sheriff Deputy, a high school coach, and high school assistant principal) worked for 15 years as owner of Coach’s Restoration LLC before his company was acquired by BELFOR in 2010.

Z PLUMBERZ, another BELFOR company, offers a wide range of services through locations ranging from Boston to LA. Since 2007, the company has worked to become the go-to choice for plumbing, drain, and sewer issues in homes, businesses, municipal buildings, and properties nationwide.

Matt O’Rourke has been President of Z PLUMBERZ for the past 17 years, and Executive Vice President of Franchise Development for BELFOR since the start of 2025. His tenure as President has been marked by a commitment to new business development and excellence in contract management.

They both spoke to CONTRACTOR about addressing the concerns of homeowners facing plumbing leaks.

CONTRACTOR: How often do small plumbing issues turn into major water damage and why are homeowners frequently caught off guard?

O’Rourke: Unfortunately, many small plumbing issues turn into major water damage events because they are neglected or not taken care of in a timely manner. Ignoring a small drip can turn into a major issue.

Fagan: Oftentimes, small plumbing issues turn to major water issues. There are two kinds of water lines in homes: supply and return. The question is not if they will leak, it is when. If you wait long enough or if the supply line is under pressure, a leak can quickly form. If the drain lines leak, category 3 water will contaminate the structure, which limits the amount of building material that restorers can save.

CONTRACTOR: What early warning signs should contractors point out to homeowners even when the issue does not seem urgent?

O’Rourke: If your water bill seems high or abnormal, there is a good chance that you have a plumbing problem. The same goes with unusual odors, water marks or fungi growing on walls or carpeting.

CONTRACTOR: How quickly can water damage spread after a supply line or valve failure and what does that timeline mean for a homeowner’s repair costs?

O’Rourke: Water damage can spread almost immediately.

Fagan: It depends on the severity of the leak, but no matter the leak, it will spread more than homeowners may think it would. This is because water leaks spread in the shape of an H, which means it not only hits the floor, ground, and spreads horizontally, but it will also seek the lowest level of the building to go down and, through capillary action, leak up the impacted drywall, particle board, etc.

CONTRACTOR: When should a contractor recommend immediate mitigation rather than a wait and see approach?

Fagan: If you cannot clean it up with towels or a mop, generally you will need some outside help.

CONTRACTOR: What advice would you give to contractors who want to help homeowners prevent repeat losses and long-term damage?

O’Rourke: Have the homeowner contact the plumber. Homeowners can also connect with a local professional to discuss prevention tips or review options for a secondary alarm or backup device, understanding that a mechanical failure can be prevented. Not all weather events can be prevented, but issues can be addressed and potentially avoided.

Fagan: One major helpful tip is getting your most valuable items off the floor as a homeowner and if you can’t, have them suspended under at least a 2x4 piece of wood (most floods will not go above an inch and a half). Continue inspection of your supply and return lines with your local plumber or contactor to try to minimize losses.