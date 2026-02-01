Monthly Plumbing Quiz: Pipe Cleaning and Inspection

If you’re in residential service plumbing, maybe the most common call is for slow or clogged drain lines. How much do you know about pipe cleaning and inspection equipment? Take our quiz and find out! You could win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Welcome back to another installment of CONTRACTOR’s Monthly Plumbing Quiz. Each month we invite our readers to test their knowledge of what’s going on behind the walls. This month, we’re talking about pipe cleaning and inspection tools.

How to play

For each quiz, you’ll need to answer 5 questions. Answers and results can be found after you’ve completed the quiz. If you want to try your hand at more quizzes, you can check them out on our quiz page: www.contractormag.com/quizzes . NOTE: older quizzes are not eligible for the $25 gift card, only our current quiz—but you can still take them to test your plumbing knowldege.

How long do I have to complete this?

It’s self-paced and you have all the time that you need to complete the quiz.

What if I get something wrong?

No problem, you can always re-take the quiz.

How do I find out how well I did on the quiz?

After you complete the quiz, you’ll see your score expressed as a percentage.