What Every Contractor Should Know About Air Admittance Valves

An air admittance valve is a one-way mechanical valve installed locally at a plumbing fixture. It allows air to enter the drain, waste, and vent (DWV) system when negative pressure develops, and it closes when pressure equalizes to prevent sewer gas from escaping.

All buildings still require at least one main vent stack that penetrates the roof. An AAV does not replace that requirement. Instead, it replaces secondary or branch vents in jurisdictions that approve it.

AAVs, such as the Oatey Sure-Vent, use a gravity-operated elastomeric diaphragm that responds instantly to pressure changes. When negative pressure occurs, the diaphragm lifts to admit air. Once the system stabilizes, it seals tightly to prevent sewer gases from escaping.

This simplicity is key. With only one moving internal component, there are fewer failure points compared to more complex mechanical assemblies.

Why Contractors Use AAVs

From a contractor’s standpoint, the primary drivers are efficiency and material savings.

Traditional vent stacks require:

● Additional pipe installation

● Fittings and connections

● Roof penetrations with flashing

● Coordination through framing and ceilings

Each added connection creates another potential leak path. By allowing local air intake without running pipe to the roof, AAVs reduce overall vent system footprint.

For contractors, that translates into:

● Less pipe and fewer fittings

● Reduced labor time

● Fewer roof penetrations

● Simpler remodel routing

AAVs are available in multiple sizes, ranging from small residential branch loads to higher commercial DFU ratings, making them scalable across different job types.

Common Jobsite Applications Where AAVs Make Sense

1. Island sinks: Island sinks traditionally require loop vents that run back to a wall and tie into the main vent system. That can mean 10 feet or more of additional pipe and labor. An AAV installed inside the island cabinet eliminates that loop and simplifies the layout.

2. Remodels and additions: When tying into an existing vent stack requires cutting into finished walls or ceilings, AAVs provide a localized solution. Contractors can add fixtures with less disruption and fewer structural modifications.

3. Basement bathrooms: Remote bathroom groups often require complex vent routing. A properly sized AAV can simplify installation when allowed by code.

4. Reducing roof penetrations: Every roof penetration requires flashing and sealing. Fewer penetrations reduce leak risk and long-term maintenance exposure.

Code Compliance and Limitations

AAVs are recognized and permitted by major plumbing codes, reflecting broad acceptance as a compliant venting method.