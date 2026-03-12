Study: Expanding the Plumbing Workforce Could Save U.S. $1.27 Billion Annually

NEW YORK, NY — LIXIL Corporation released findings from a commissioned economic study examining the growing shortage of skilled trade professionals in the United States and its broader impact on the economy.

The report, Blocked Pipes: The Economic Consequences of Skilled Worker Shortages, finds that modest increases in the supply of plumbers could save the US an estimated $1.27 billion annually in plumbing-related costs.

Released on World Plumbing Day, the study highlights how workforce shortages in the plumbing trades are beginning to ripple far beyond the jobsite, affecting industries across the US economy.

“Skilled trades are not just for young people entering the workforce—they can also be an exciting and viable second career,” remarks Troy Benavidez, Leader of Strategic Partnerships, Government Relations and Policy at LIXIL. “The study’s findings underscore the significant economic opportunity and long-term stability the plumbing trades offer, serving as pathways to innovation, business ownership, and economic mobility.”

Shortage of Skilled Plumbers Impacting Multiple Industries

The study was conducted by economic research firm John Dunham & Associates in collaboration with economist Michael Flaherty and published in the Journal of Applied Business and Economics.

Researchers estimate the US could face approximately 550,000 unfilled plumbing positions by 2027, a shortage driven by multiple factors. These include the retirement of experienced tradespeople, declining vocational training opportunities in schools, and persistent perceptions that prioritize four-year college pathways over skilled trade careers.

The research also highlights workforce demographics within the profession. While women represent nearly half of the overall US workforce, they account for only a small percentage of plumbers, reflecting similar trends across many skilled trades.

Economic Ripple Effects Beyond Construction

While labor shortages are often associated with construction delays and rising project costs, the study finds the economic consequences extend far beyond the construction sector.

According to the research, plumbing services support 519 of the 544 industry sectors in the United States, including healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace and automotive production.

As the skilled labor pool tightens, service costs rise and risks of project delays, quality issues and inefficiencies increase. These challenges can disrupt major infrastructure projects, slow industrial development and limit economic output.

The study also notes that approximately 90% of plumbing-related spending is now tied to new construction, leaving fewer labor resources available for system maintenance and repair. This imbalance raises the risk of failures in aging infrastructure systems.

Expanding the Workforce Could Deliver Economic Gains

The research suggests that even modest increases in the plumbing workforce could deliver measurable economic benefits.

According to the study, adding 16,400 plumbers nationwide could generate more than 37,000 jobs across related sectors and contribute nearly $3 billion to the US economy.

To help address the workforce gap, LIXIL said it is expanding its support for training initiatives and industry partnerships aimed at strengthening the pipeline of skilled trades professionals.

“At LIXIL, we’re taking action through American Standard’s TradeUp program and GROHE’s GIVE program, working with educators, customers, and local communities to provide students with the training, tools, and inspiration needed to succeed in the trades,” says Benavidez. “We also partner with global organizations like WorldSkills and national groups such as Tools & Tiaras, while collaborating with state and local governments to support and advocate for policies that elevate the value of skilled trade careers. By valuing and investing in the trades today, the US can secure the plumbing workforce it needs to build, maintain, and innovate for the future.”

LIXIL also plans to launch a dedicated microsite featuring resources and insights from the study, along with tools aimed at supporting workforce development in the plumbing trades.