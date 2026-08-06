Preventing Costly Water Damage in Multifamily Buildings

Water leaks are one of the most common and costly risks in multifamily housing. In fact, water damage was cited by more than 70% of multifamily operators as the leading cause of insurance claims in a National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) survey. From burst pipes and appliance failures to construction-related incidents, even a single leak can quickly escalate, impacting multiple units and driving significant repair costs. In mid- and high-rise buildings where water can travel across floors, the consequences can be especially severe.

For Grata, a building technology platform designed as an “operating system” for multifamily buildings, addressing this risk has become a critical part of delivering value to property owners and operators. By integrating solutions from Resideo, including the First Alert® L1 Wi-Fi Water Leak and Freeze Detector and First Alert® L5 Wi-Fi Water Leak Shutoff Valve, Grata helps property owners monitor for leaks in real time, respond quickly when leaks occur, and manage water systems across multiple buildings from a centralized platform.

“Water damage is one of the most disruptive and expensive issues property owners face,” said Jason Korstad, National Account Manager with Resideo. “Having visibility into leaks the moment they occur, and the ability to act on them immediately, can make a significant difference in outcomes.”

From Detection to Prevention at Scale

“Water Leaks are a constant reality in multifamily buildings,” said Troy Crema, CEO of Grata. “Most are small, but when they escalate, the impact can be significant. It’s not a question of if they’ll happen—but how quickly you can respond.”

Grata’s platform has evolved from digital access control and security into a comprehensive building operating system that now includes energy management and water risk mitigation—key areas that directly impact building performance, cost, and the resident experience.

Within a typical deployment, water leak detectors are installed in key risk areas throughout each unit, commonly around HVAC/fan coil systems, laundry areas, and kitchen plumbing, as well as in common mechanical spaces and along main water lines.

The First Alert L1 Water Leak and Freeze Detectors act as early warning systems, while L5 Water Leak Shutoff Valves – often installed on both hot and cold-water lines—enable automatic water isolation at the unit or zone level when needed.

“When a leak is detected, the system immediately alerts building staff through the platform, while also triggering an audible alarm in the unit,” said Arjun Mali, COO of Grata. “We’ve built it so that everyone who needs to know is notified right away, which allows teams to respond quickly and limit damage.”

The system is designed with practicality in mind. For example, a single L1 Water Leak and Freeze Detector with a rope sensor can cover multiple appliances, such as a sink and dishwasher, helping reduce hardware needs while expanding coverage.

At the same time, reliability is critical. Because these are Wi-Fi-enabled devices, strong internet network infrastructure is essential to ensure consistent performance. The rise of managed Wi-Fi in multifamily buildings has helped accelerate adoption by reducing the complexity of deploying and managing connected devices at scale.