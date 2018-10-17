ASPE Introduces the New Society Board of Directors and Fellows

ATLANTA, GA — At its biennial Business Meeting, which was held during the 2018 ASPE Convention & Expo in Atlanta, the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) held elections for the 2018–2020 Society Board of Directors. The Chapter Delegates who were in attendance elected the following individuals to represent the membership for the next two years:

President: Carol Johnson, CPD, LEED AP, CFI, FASPE

Vice President, Technical: Don Strickland, CPD, GPD, FASPE

Vice President, Education: Blair Minyard, PE, CDT, CPD

Vice President, Legislative: Brianne N. Hall, PE, CPD, LEED AP BD+C, GGP

Vice President, Membership: Vincent (Vinny) Falkowski, PE, PMP, CCM

Vice President, Affiliate: Thomas P. Sharp

Treasurer: Jim Zebrowski, PE, CPD, FASPE

Region 1 Director: R. Paul Silvestre, FASPE

Region 2 Director: Keith Bush, CPD, GPD, CSI

Region 3 Director: Steve E. Mastley, CPD, FASPE

Region 4 Director: Scott M. Steindler, CPD, LEED AP, ARCSA AP (IS), GPD, GGP

Region 5 Director: Bryan Hutton, CPD

"The new ASPE Board embodies the spirit of community and brings talent, expertise, and energy to the table," says ASPE President Carol Johnson. "I am fortunate to have them by my side as we continue to strengthen the plumbing design industry and profession."

Also at the 2018 ASPE Convention & Expo, the newest class of ASPE's Kenneth G. Wentink College of Fellows was announced. The following individuals were chosen for their leadership in promoting plumbing engineering and design, with significant and exceptional contributions to the profession:

Ronald K. Bartley, PE, CPD, CPI/CPE, FASPE

Carol Johnson, CPD, LEED AP, CFI, FASPE

Vincent J. Scriboni, FASPE

William C. Stewart Jr., FASPE

Don Strickland, CPD, GPD, FASPE

Karl E. Yrjanainen, PE, CPD, FASPE

You can find contact information for the 2018–2020 ASPE Board of Directors at aspe.org/board-directors. For more information on the Kenneth G. Wentink College of Fellows, visit aspe.org/fellows.