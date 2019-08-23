Atlanta Hotel Reopens Following Fatal Legionnaire's Outbreak

As recently reported by Georgia Public Broadcasting, the Shearaton Atlanta Hotel has been cleared by the Fulton County Board of Health to reopen following a fatal outbreak of Legionnnaire's Disease.

A statement from the FCBOH reads in part:

Environmental sampling results from the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel indicated the presence of Legionella bacteria in the hotel’s cooling tower and in a decorative fountain in the hotel atrium. Remediation to the entire hotel water distribution system, including the cooling tower and decorative fountain, has been made. In accordance with DPH recommendations, sampling and testing will continue at the hotel. Following a complete inspection of the hotel by FCBOH Environmental Health on Aug.15, 2019, the Sheraton was cleared to reopen.

As of August 15th there are 13 lab-confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease, including the one death, and 66 probable cases of Legionnaires’ disease related to this outbreak, a spokeswoman with the health department said.