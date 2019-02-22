Chicago Cubs Set to Begin Fifth Spring Training at Sloan Park

FRANKLIN PARK, IL – Sloan, the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial plumbing systems and the Official Water Efficiency Partner of the Chicago Cubs, is proud to once again host the team at its Sloan Park Spring Training facility in Mesa, Ariz., this season.

As fans enter Sloan Park for the Cubs’ Cactus League home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, February 23 (1:05 MST), they will be greeted by next-generation Sloan products and innovation both inside and outside the park.

“Sloan and the Chicago Cubs have a long history and we’re excited to kick off the team’s season once again at Sloan Park,” said Sloan president, Graham Allen. “We’re proud to showcase some of our newest products throughout the park and invite fans to interact with some our latest innovations outside the park as well.”

Sloan Park now features redesigned Optima® sensor faucets that reduce the time to install, service, and maintain by 50 percent or more versus competitors. The Optima faucet joins existing Sloan products throughout Sloan Park such as the AER-DEC® integrated sink system.

For more information on Sloan’s innovative products and its partnership with the Chicago Cubs, visit Sloan’s website.