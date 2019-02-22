Menu
Sloan Park.jpg
Sloan Park.
Plumbing

Chicago Cubs Set to Begin Fifth Spring Training at Sloan Park

Sloan Park now features redesigned Optima sensor faucets.

FRANKLIN PARK, IL – Sloan, the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial plumbing systems and the Official Water Efficiency Partner of the Chicago Cubs, is proud to once again host the team at its Sloan Park Spring Training facility in Mesa, Ariz., this season.

As fans enter Sloan Park for the Cubs’ Cactus League home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, February 23 (1:05 MST), they will be greeted by next-generation Sloan products and innovation both inside and outside the park.

“Sloan and the Chicago Cubs have a long history and we’re excited to kick off the team’s season once again at Sloan Park,” said Sloan president, Graham Allen. “We’re proud to showcase some of our newest products throughout the park and invite fans to interact with some our latest innovations outside the park as well.”

Sloan Park now features redesigned Optima® sensor faucets that reduce the time to install, service, and maintain by 50 percent or more versus competitors. The Optima faucet joins existing Sloan products throughout Sloan Park such as the AER-DEC® integrated sink system.

For more information on Sloan’s innovative products and its partnership with the Chicago Cubs, visit Sloan’s website.

TAGS: Commercial Plumbing Around the Web
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Ridgid FlexShaft K9-204
RIDGID Brings New Drain-Cleaning Tools to WWETT, Feb. 21-23
Feb 21, 2019
Franklin Elecric 75 Years Logo.jpg
Franklin Electric Celebrates 75 Years
Feb 18, 2019
police_car.jpg
USA Today: Gunman Opens Fire at Henry Pratt Plant
Feb 16, 2019
Large_Trench.jpg
Common Trenching and Excavation Safety Hazards
Feb 15, 2019