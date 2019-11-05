Frank Bonetti Plumbing Earns 2019 PHCC Safety Award

OWATONNA, MN – The 14th annual Safety First! Contractor of the Year Award was presented to Dan Bonetti of Castro Valley, CA. Federated Insurance presented the award on October 4 at the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling-Contractors–National Association’s PHCCCONNECT2019 national convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The annual Safety First! Award recognizes a PHCC contractor who utilizes Federated’s resources to effectively implement sound risk management practices. Hundreds of clients are eligible each year to receive this prestigious honor, but Frank Bonetti Plumbing’s vigilant approach to employee safety distinguished them from their peers.

Central to Frank Bonetti Plumbing’s many safety-related best practices is a written safety manual that outlines both employer and employee responsibilities, policies and procedures. This culture is reinforced during employee safety meetings and are consistent with their commitment to risk management practices that include driver motor vehicle record screening and monitoring, and promoting a drug-free environment. Jobsite safety inspections are also priority.

A PHCC member for almost 50 years, company vice-president and Dan Bonetti is quick to acknowledge the role Federated Insurance plays in his company’s success, “Federated’s resources help us achieve our goal of providing a safe working environment for all our employees.”

Congratulations to Frank Bonetti Plumbing for earning the 2019 Contractor of the Year award through their diligent attention to Safety First!