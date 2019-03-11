H. Jack's Plumbing & Heating Provides 164,000 Meals to Northeast Ohio’s Needy

CLEVELAND, OH – One in six people in Northeast Ohio is food insecure, according to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, which means they don’t know when or how they will have their next meal. When H. Jack’s Plumbing and Heating’s (Super Plumber) President John Langer learned that his neighbors were in need, he rallied his employees and business associates to take action.

“We’re in the business of responding fast when people are in crisis,” said Langer. “Considering how pervasive food insecurity is in Northeast Ohio, we quickly recognized that we each encounter someone daily who is experiencing a food crisis. When I shared this fact with my employees and business associates, we quickly decided to take action.”

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s mission is to ensure that everyone in its communities has nutritious food every day. H. Jack’s Plumbing and Heating’s employees and business associates raised $41,086 to aid this mission in January, which translates into 164,344 meals for those experiencing the crisis of food insecurity.

“January can be a challenging month for fundraising and John’s approach made all the difference,” said Kristin Warzocha, president and CEO, Greater Cleveland Food Bank. “I was truly impressed when watching John lead his team and inspire customers and business associates to support our mission of providing nutritious meals to our hungry neighbors who may not know where their next meal is coming from.”

The Greater Cleveland Foodbank has appointed Langer to its Kitchen Cabinet, which is the business leadership group that advocates and supports its annual Harvest For Hunger Campaign that commenced at the start of March.

“The Greater Cleveland Food Bank runs an impressively well-organized, clean and efficient food distribution service,” said Langer. “Yet, what makes the Food Bank special is its teamwork, culture, and how engaged the staff is in serving the mission, all which draw great support from the business community.”

About H. Jack’s Plumbing and Heating



Founded nearly 40 years ago, H. Jack’s Plumbing and Heating Company, also known as the Super Plumber, has locations, service technicians and plumbers stationed throughout Northeast Ohio, Northwest Pennsylvania, and Western New York. Its plumbers and technicians offer 24/7/365 service to help with any plumbing, heating or air conditioning need.