IAPMO Roundtable Galvanizes Indonesian Industry

JAKARTA, INDONESIA — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) convened, as part of its contribution to the inaugural Indonesia Sustainable Construction and Plumbing Conference (ISCOP), a high-level roundtable discussion on water and sanitation in Indonesia and the ASEAN region; an event co-located with Indonesia Infrastructure Week at Jakarta International Expo, Nov. 6-8.

“A robust local industry is critical to the development of sustainable water and sanitation solutions,” said Dain Hansen, IAPMO Senior Vice President of Government Relations. “The purpose of this high-level roundtable meeting is to bring together the greatest minds from manufacturing, government, NGOs and other water stakeholders for a vital dialogue in addressing water safety, security, and sanitation issues; to hear about the challenges faced by the region, as well as to explore opportunities within the sector.”

The roundtable was attended by a broad cross-section of industry representatives, including: BSN; Kantor Layanan Teknis; Green Product Council Indonesia; PT Bintang Sejati Prima; PT Anugerah Extravisi Raya; PT Surya Toto Indonesia; PT Kohler Indonesia; PT American Standard Indonesia; PT Pralon; PT Propan Raya ICC; PT Mowilex Indonesia; PT Wahana Duta Jaya Rucika; PT Roto Rooter Perkasa; PT Tri Sinar Purnama; Ace Hardware Indonesia; Water Mission Indonesia; Water.org; and the U.S. Embassy, Jakarta.

“IAPMO is excited for our continued partnership with the government and plumbing industry in Indonesia,” said Christopher Lindsay, IAPMO Director of Government Relations. “Our discussions have highlighted the important role standards play. They are essential to promoting trade and exports as well as ensuring the continued development of life-changing water and sanitation services in Indonesia and the surrounding region.”

At the event, IAPMO's charitable foundation, the International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation (IWSH), unveiled plans for the next phase of the Community Plumbing Challenge (CPC) Indonesia program. The new CPC Indonesia program will be presented in collaboration with Badan Standardisasi Nasional (BSN), the Indonesian standardization body. It will be hosted in the coastal village of Kampung Nelayan Untia, on the outskirts of Makassar, South Sulawesi.

A key agenda item for the discussion was the World Health Organization and UNICEF WASH in Healthcare Facilities initiative, a resolution that was passed at the 72nd World Health Assembly (WHA) in May following a Call to Action from the U.N. Secretary General. As such, IAPMO was pleased to welcome to the roundtable representatives from the NGO community. Industry partners discussed ways in which they could collaborate in Indonesia and the wider ASEAN region to develop greater governance and enforcement processes, improve products and supply chains, and build stronger, skilled labor forces for improved, sustainable and more effective implementation of WASH in Healthcare Facility projects in the coming years.

“This roundtable was a unique opportunity to bring together a wide segment of the water industry in Indonesia,” said Don Johnston, Water.Org, Indonesian Operations Director. “The many challenges faced in WASH in Indonesia include financing for household water and sanitation access and WASH in healthcare facilities. Water.org is committed to water access in Indonesia, and we were thrilled to learn of other partners with whom we can collaborate further.”

While in Indonesia, IAPMO’s staff also had a chance to meet U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia Joseph Donovan, as well as Indonesian Minister for Public Works and Housing Basuki Hadimuljono and Indonesian Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan. IAPMO has an ongoing strategic partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce to promote U.S. exports in Indonesia and throughout southeast Asia.

IAPMO has a long history of partnership in Indonesia. In 2013, IAPMO was the recipient of the U.S. Department of Commerce Market Development Cooperator Program (MDCP) and the USAID Standards Alliance awards for its work with the Indonesian government in developing and implementing new plumbing regulations. As a result of that work, average annual U.S. plumbing exports to Indonesia grew by 85% over the pre-project period — reversing an annual decline in exports. Additionally, IWSH has carried out two major projects in the country providing community water and sanitation facilities at a local park and school.

Visit www.iapmo.org for more information on IAPMO, www.iwsh.org for more information on the International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation, and https://www.washinhcf.org/about/ for more information about the WHO-UNICEF WASH in Health Care Facilities initiative.