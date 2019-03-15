Menu
WGME TV report WGME TV 13
Press Release
Plumbing

Maine Needs Techs!

Local TV report describes long wait times for those seeking a plumber or HVAC technician.

Things are indeed what they seem. We hear of the dire shortage of HVAC and plumbing technicians, due to reduced amounts of new entrants to these trades.

A report by WGME TV 13 in Portland, Maine describes three-week wait times for people in need of a plumber. Local teachers are doing their best to get more students trained and on their way to solid careers in these fields.

CLICK HERE to see the report, which provides a good description of the problem and solutions currently in play.

