Maine Needs Techs!

Things are indeed what they seem. We hear of the dire shortage of HVAC and plumbing technicians, due to reduced amounts of new entrants to these trades.

A report by WGME TV 13 in Portland, Maine describes three-week wait times for people in need of a plumber. Local teachers are doing their best to get more students trained and on their way to solid careers in these fields.

CLICK HERE to see the report, which provides a good description of the problem and solutions currently in play.