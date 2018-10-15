Milwaukee Tool Joins the PHCC Educational Foundation Board of Governors

FALLS CHURCH, VA – Generous supporters of the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors — National Association’s (PHCC) Educational Foundation, Milwaukee Tool has been named to the organization’s Board of Governors. This distinguished group – composed of leading contractors, manufacturers, and other industry partners who are major donors to the Foundation – is responsible for guiding the development of industry education and training programs for contractors and their employees.

Milwaukee Tool is an industry-leading manufacturer of heavy-duty power tools, accessories and hand tools for professional users worldwide. Since the company began in 1924, Milwaukee has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the trades and continues to lead with a focus on providing innovative solutions to meet the needs of workers on professional jobsites.

Milwaukee Tool has proven itself as a supporter of workforce development in the plumbing-heating-cooling industry. Many PHCC chapter-run apprenticeship programs feature tool walls donated by the company, allowing apprentices to get valuable hands-on experience in the classroom before hitting the jobsite.

The company has been a long-time, major supporter of the PHCC Educational Foundation’s National Apprentice Contests and the national SkillsUSA Plumbing Championships. Their sponsorships have helped the Foundation to expand the apprentice competitions and the generous contributions of tool prizes for the participants have helped to raise the competitive level of the apprentices working to claim the top honors.

This year Milwaukee Tool also made a major contribution to the Plumbing Apprentice Contest by donating twenty of their M18 Force Logic Press Tools and jaw kits, with a retail value exceeding $60,000 total. This gift will allow the competitors to gain experience and prove their skill with making press connections during the plumbing competition.

Milwaukee Tool became a PHCC Corporate Partner in 2016, and then in early 2018 made the decision to join the Foundation Board of Governors. This marks a powerful commitment to improving the trades by making a long-term investment in the Foundation’s educational mission. Their gift will help to grow the permanent endowment that funds the Foundation’s future educational program development.

“Milwaukee Tool is the ideal manufacturer supporter for the Foundation,” reports Foundation Chair Craig Lewis. “It takes more than just contractors working to improve our industry. We rely on manufacturers who share our desire to find, train and equip apprentices and technicians with the knowledge and tools they need to be successful. I am very happy to have Milwaukee Tool as the newest member of the Foundation Board of Governors.”