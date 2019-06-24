Neptune Plumbing Wins Entrepreneur of the Year Award - East Central

CLEVELAND, OH – Neptune Plumbing—a Cleveland-based, full‐service plumbing company—today announced that presidents Adam and Michael Wallenstein have been presented the Entrepreneur of The Year Award in the East Central. The award is considered to be one of the most prestigious business recognitions for entrepreneurs and celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses.

The winners are selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. Always putting the commitment and needs of the community at the forefront of everything it does, Neptune Plumbing breaks barriers within its own industry. The full‐service company keeps up with the latest plumbing innovations and trends, from general installations to CAD‐designed plumbing systems.

A Prefabrication Division allows for even more efficiencies. The company also offers a 24/7 service department (1‐800‐PLUMBING) to handle all preventative maintenance and reactive/emergency calls.

“This award is a huge honor for us. We’re an industry that is often considered ‘stagnant,’ and to receive recognition for our growth and innovation is a great accolade,” said Neptune President Adam Wallenstein. “We’re a third‐generation company that was started in our grandparents’ basement in 1957. Nothing makes my brother Michael and me more proud than continuing to meet the community’s needs after more than 60 years.”

In addition to Neptune Plumbing, winners of Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 East Central Awards include:

Molly North, Al Neyer, LLC (Cincinnati,Ohio)

Bryan Salesky, Argo AILLC (Pittsburgh,Pennsylvania)

Peter Coratola, Jr., Ease Logistics Services, LLC (Dublin, Ohio)

Jeff Berding, FC Cincinnati (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Mona Pappafava‐Ray, GeneralCarbideCorp. (Pittsburgh,Pennsylvania)

Andy Lefkowitz, LocusFermentation Solutions (Solon,Ohio)

Kaveh Zamanian, Rabbit Hole Distillery (Louisville, Kentucky)

Dieter Moeller, Rhinestahl Corporation Cincinnati,Ohio)

“There are many successful entrepreneurs in this world, but to build something truly remarkable, you can’t let anything stand in your way,” said Debravon Storch, EY Americas Entrepreneur of the Year Program Director. “EY is proud to honor the 2019 winners who are inspiring innovation without limitation and fueling growth and prosperity by being truly unstoppable.”