Watts Announces 2025 Backflow Hero Award Recipients

Watts has announced the recipients of this year’s Backflow Hero Award. Recipients were selected from nominations from the Watts backflow website. The Backflow Hero Award recognizes those who have made a significant impact in the field of backflow prevention and individuals that embody the following qualities:

Passion for Protecting Drinking Water: Demonstrates an unwavering commitment to safeguarding drinking water from the dangers of backflow.

Innovative and Creative Thinking: Generates fresh, inventive ideas around backflow prevention.

Commitment to Education: Actively seeks and provides continuing education about the importance and methods of backflow prevention.

Enforcement of Best Practices: Upholds and promotes the highest standards and best practices in backflow prevention.

The 2025 Backflow Hero Award recipients are:

Bernie Clarke – Clarke Sales

Bernie Clarke has been a towering figure in the backflow prevention industry. A true pioneer, Bernie launched his own backflow testing company in 1976 and has since become a nationally recognized expert. His contributions span field testing, product development, and thought leadership through countless articles and presentations. Bernie’s deep knowledge, real-world experience, and unwavering commitment to water conservation have made him a trusted advisor to professionals across the country.

Bob Buddo – Lewis Marketing Inc.

With over 30 years of experience promoting backflow prevention needs and solutions, Bob is widely regarded as a trusted authority in the field. His deep understanding of cross-connection issues and familiarity with municipal systems have made him a valued resource. Many municipalities actively seek his guidance. He is a sought-after speaker both regionally and nationally, and he regularly presents at backflow training sessions for the North Carolina Rural Water Association and other organizations.

To learn more, visit watts.com/BackflowHeroAward.