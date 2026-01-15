IWSH 2025 Impact Report Highlights the Power of Skilled Plumbing Work

WASHINGTON, DC — The International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation (IWSH®), the public charity of IAPMO, has released its 2025 Impact Report, detailing how targeted plumbing projects improved health, safety, and daily living conditions for more than 5,000 individuals across five countries.

The report outlines plumbing upgrades, sanitation improvements, workforce development initiatives, and education programs completed in partnership with local communities throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Africa. Collectively, the projects underscore how properly designed and installed plumbing systems—combined with trained local labor—deliver measurable, long-term public health benefits.

Plumbing Upgrades Supporting Essential Community Facilities

In 2025, IWSH-supported projects focused on improving water and sanitation infrastructure at community facilities serving vulnerable populations, including Indigenous communities in North America. Work included plumbing repairs, system upgrades, and hygiene improvements designed to improve reliability, safety, and daily usability in high-need environments.

By addressing foundational plumbing needs, the projects helped essential facilities better serve their communities while reducing ongoing maintenance challenges.

Building Local Plumbing Skills and Workforce Capacity

In addition to infrastructure improvements, the report highlights workforce development and capacity-building efforts aimed at strengthening the next generation of plumbing professionals. These initiatives supported local training, hands-on experience, and career pathways tied directly to community needs.

“Plumbing changes lives when it’s done right,” IWSH Managing Director Seán Kearney said. “In 2025, IWSH and our partners helped essential facilities serve their communities, while also building local capacity and career pathways.”

Sanitation and Hygiene Improvements Through Industry Volunteerism

The 2025 Impact Report also documents sanitation and hygiene improvements delivered through industry volunteer efforts across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Africa. These projects combined professional plumbing expertise with community collaboration to deliver practical, durable solutions tailored to local conditions.

By emphasizing quality workmanship and appropriate materials, the projects were designed to be replicable and sustainable long after installation.

Education and Engagement Advancing Future Industry Leaders

Education and engagement programs were another key focus in 2025, elevating future leaders in water, sanitation, hygiene, and plumbing. These efforts reinforced the role of plumbing professionals in protecting public health and supporting resilient communities.

IWSH directs 100% of donor contributions each year to its project portfolio, prioritizing solutions that are community-centered, durable, and scalable.

“IWSH projects demonstrate the real-world value of plumbing expertise,” IAPMO CEO Dave Viola said. “When applied thoughtfully and in partnership with communities, it creates impact that lasts.”

The full 2025 Impact Report is available for download at: iwsh.org/iwsh-news/iwsh-2025-impact-report.